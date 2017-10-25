Tennessee’s leading rusher cited after marijuana found during traffic stop

The University of Tennessee’s starting running back, John Kelly, and backup linebacker Will Ignont were cited by Knoxville police after marijuana was found during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a report by WATE.
WATE reported Kelly was the driver of the vehicle and was cited for possession of a schedule 6 drug (a misdemeanor), not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance. Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
The WATE report stated: “A clear plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana was found in the center console. KPD says there were 4.6 grams in the bag. Officers also found a glass pipe.”
The two were pulled over due to a tail light being out, WATE said. Both were cited and allowed to leave.
Kelly, a junior, is the Volunteers’ leading rusher, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with six touchdowns in seven games. He had a season high 141 yards rushing against Florida on Sept. 16. He is also the Vols’ leading receiver with 26 catches for 255 yards. He carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards last year against UK.
Ignont, a freshman, has played sparingly as a backup for the 3-4 Volunteers who visit Kentucky this Saturday.
The University of Tennessee has not commented on the report.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was asked during his radio show Monday night if Kelly is the top running back UK will face this season.
“I’d put him up there with anybody. He is really, really good,” Stoops said. “Exceptional out of the backfield and catching the football as well. He’s a weapon. Very, very good football player.”
