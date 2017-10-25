Tennessee running back John Kelly (4) runs for yardage as he's hit by South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee running back John Kelly (4) runs for yardage as he's hit by South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne AP
Tennessee running back John Kelly (4) runs for yardage as he's hit by South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne AP

Football

Tennessee’s leading rusher cited after marijuana found during traffic stop

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 25, 2017 2:21 PM

The University of Tennessee’s starting running back, John Kelly, and backup linebacker Will Ignont were cited by Knoxville police after marijuana was found during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a report by WATE.

WATE reported Kelly was the driver of the vehicle and was cited for possession of a schedule 6 drug (a misdemeanor), not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance. Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

The WATE report stated: “A clear plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana was found in the center console. KPD says there were 4.6 grams in the bag. Officers also found a glass pipe.”

The two were pulled over due to a tail light being out, WATE said. Both were cited and allowed to leave.

Kelly, a junior, is the Volunteers’ leading rusher, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with six touchdowns in seven games. He had a season high 141 yards rushing against Florida on Sept. 16. He is also the Vols’ leading receiver with 26 catches for 255 yards. He carried the ball 16 times for 94 yards last year against UK.

Ignont, a freshman, has played sparingly as a backup for the 3-4 Volunteers who visit Kentucky this Saturday.

The University of Tennessee has not commented on the report.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was asked during his radio show Monday night if Kelly is the top running back UK will face this season.

“I’d put him up there with anybody. He is really, really good,” Stoops said. “Exceptional out of the backfield and catching the football as well. He’s a weapon. Very, very good football player.”

This story will be updated.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mark Stoops after just OK scrimmage

    Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team's first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Mark Stoops after just OK scrimmage

Mark Stoops after just OK scrimmage 2:03

Mark Stoops after just OK scrimmage
Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media 3:54

Baseball player Tim Tebow visits with the Lexington media
Why Maty Mauk was dismissed from Missouri football team 3:29

Why Maty Mauk was dismissed from Missouri football team

View More Video