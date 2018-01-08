Kentucky coach becomes first NAIA leader of national coaches assocation

Georgetown College Coach Bill Cronin was named president of the American Football Coaches Association on Monday.
Cronin, who’s been the head coach at Georgetown since 1997, succeeds outgoing president Rich Rodriguez, who was fired last week by the University of Arizona. Cronin was elected president by the association’s members during a convention this week in Charlotte, N.C.
He is the first NAIA coach to serve as president of the association. Cronin in 2007 became the first NAIA coach named to the AFCA Board of Trustees.
“It is with great pride and honor that I accept this position of 2018 AFCA President,” Cronin said in a news release. “Not many in their profession get an opportunity to be associated with such great leaders as the football coaching profession provides. These coaches have the ability to change lives because of their influence on countless young men. The AFCA provides a reservoir of knowledge, experience and inspiration to so many in our sport. I look forward to assisting Todd Berry and the AFCA staff in any way possible to continue this charge.”
Never miss a local story.
The AFCA boasts more than 12,000 members from coaches at the high school level and beyond. It selects a collegiate All-American team each year and along with USA Today handles the weekly coaches poll for Division I football. The organization also publishes Division II and Division III college football polls.
Cronin led Georgetown to back-to-back NAIA national titles in 2000 and 2001 and has guided the Tigers to four national title games. He is 192-53 in 21 seasons with the school, where he was an assistant from 1982-92. Cronin was the head coach at Madison Central High School from 1993-96 before being named head coach of the Tigers.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments