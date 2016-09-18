Former UK star Jacob Tamme scores TD in Falcons’ win

0:32 Towns says 'Karlito' made jump with him from Kentucky to NBA Pause

1:11 Ex-Cat Towns on UK's incoming freshmen

1:27 Former UK star Towns talks about dunking on camper

1:21 Ex-Cat Towns talks about helping Timberwolves rise

1:05 Poythress and Ulis help coach kids at UK camp

0:46 Devin Booker on how to shoot free throws

1:11 Devin Booker and Malik Monk shooting demonstration

0:59 Devin Booker on UK stars past and future

0:58 Devin Booker and Malik Monk 3-point shooting how-to

0:35 Ex-Cat Kidd-Gilchrist on NBA moving All-Star Game out of Charlotte