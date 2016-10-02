Jacob Tamme scores 2nd TD of season; 12 tackles for Avery Williamson

Former Boyle County and University of Kentucky star Jacob Tamme scored his second touchdown of the season in the Falcons’ 48-33 defeat of the Panthers in Atlanta on Sunday.
His 4-yard score on a pass from Matt Ryan was the first score of the game. His only other catch of the day was for minus-1 yard.
Ryan ended up passing for a team-record 503 yards and four touchdowns.
The Falcons began the day leading the NFL in scoring and total offense, the Associated Press reported. Two of their touchdown drives began on their 2- and 1-yard lines.
▪ Avery Williamson (UK) made a game-high 12 tackles — nine solo — in the Tennessee Titans’ 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Fellow former Wildcat Wesley Woodyard added four tackles, including one for a loss, and Antonio Andrews (WKU) returned one kickoff for 17 yards for Tennessee.
▪ Rookie linebacker Josh Forrest (Paducah Tilghman, UK) is still looking for his first NFL tackle, but he did come up with a fourth-quarter fumble recovery in the Los Angeles Rams’ 17-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Corey Peters (UK) had one tackle for Arizona.
▪ Preston Brown (U of L) made eight tackles and recovered a fumble in the Buffalo Bills’ 16-0 shutout of the New England Patriots. Former Murray State star Walter Powell had four catches for 22 yards for Buffalo.
▪ Bilal Powell (U of L) had four carries for 26 yards and six catches for 54 more in the New York Jets’ 27-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
▪ Defensive end Noah Spence (EKU) made his first start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but left early against the Broncos with a shoulder injury and did not return.
▪ Gary Barnidge (U of L) led the Cleveland Browns with seven catches for 57 yards in a 31-20 loss to the Washington Redskins.
▪ Jack Doyle (WKU) had one catch for six yards in the Indianapolis Colts’ 30-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Get the ball to @JacobTamme.— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2016
And watch him SCORE. #RiseUp #CARvsATL pic.twitter.com/tfAy2DlOpB
Make your big division win face pic.twitter.com/P8aE7lXHuJ— Jacob Tamme (@JacobTamme) October 2, 2016
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Comments