Devin Booker scores career-high 38 in Suns’ OT win vs. Pelicans

Former University of Kentucky star Devin Booker scored a career-high 38 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 112-111 overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. That included a baseline jumper that sent the game to OT.
Booker, who just turned 20 years old, had started out the season slowly while playing with a sprained toe. He was 13-for-22 from the field, including 3-for-7 from long range, and he hit all nine of his free-throw attempts.
The Suns improved to 2-4 while the Pelicans dropped to 0-6.
In a game that featured five ex-Cats on the rosters, Booker got help from Eric Bledsoe (17 points, seven rebounds and four assists) and Brandon Knight (10 points).
Anthony Davis only took 11 shots for the Pelicans, and he made seven of those. He had 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks. Terrence Jones made his first start of the season for New Orleans, and he finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks.
Suns rookie Tyler Ulis did not play.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
.@devinbook is a bad, bad man. #WeArePHX https://t.co/bfo3NPt3Kl— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 5, 2016
You can't make this stuff up, folks. #WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/H7VG1UkXKE— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 5, 2016
.@devinbook pic.twitter.com/7cL85CsIit— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 5, 2016
✂️ kick, and 1! pic.twitter.com/F19GrgkILF— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 5, 2016
There are 25 ex-Cats (including Wiltjer) on NBA rosters to start the season. Here's a link to our guide. #BBN https://t.co/IoovOx5Wss— ExCats (@ExCats) October 25, 2016
Comments