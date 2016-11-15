UK football legend Bob Gain, Outland Trophy winner in 1950, dies

University of Kentucky football legend Bob Gain died on Monday, the Cleveland Browns’ website reported.
Gain, who was 87, played on both the offensive and defensive lines while at UK and was a first-team All-American in 1949 and 1950. He also was the team’s place kicker, accounting for 38 extra points.
He won the Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best interior lineman, in 1950. Kentucky was 10-1 during the regular season that year, won its first Southeastern Conference title, and earned a victory over Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1980.
Gain was a first-round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers in 1951. He spent 12 NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and was part of NFL championship squads in 1954, 1955 and 1964.
He was named to five Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro selection seven times, according to the Browns.
Gain was ranked No. 14 on Cleveland.com’s top-100 Browns players list that was published in 2013.
“Listed at 6-3 and usually playing at around 260 pounds, Gain was a first-rate run-stopper and a fine pass rusher who often drew double-team blocking,” Cleveland.com’s Mike Peticca wrote. “He played every position on the line including middle guard, a position often utilized in those days where the defender would line up in a two-point stance between his tackles but a couple steps off the line of scrimmage, facing the center. Mostly, though, Gain played left tackle.”
Gain’s UK jersey was retired and he is a member of the UK Ring of Honor.
He was also inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame and the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.
