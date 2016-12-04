Randall Cobb’s Sunday includes a snow angel and a Lambeau Leap

Randall Cobb slid to a stop on the slick field in the end zone after a 9-yard touchdown pass before adding another move.
It was time for a little more fun in the snow.
The former University of Kentucky star caught one of two touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers found their footing in the snow with two fourth-quarter scores to pull away from the Houston Texans for a 21-13 win on Sunday.
Before Cobb got up in the end zone after his TD, he did a snow angel.
“No, it was spur of the moment,” Cobb said of his child-like celebration. “I was sliding and I couldn’t get up as fast as I wanted to, so I was like, why not?”
Cobb finished with three catches for 19 yards. He also returned two punts for 44 yards.
Tandy is dandy
Former Christian County star Keith Tandy intercepted Philip Rivers in the end zone with 2:56 left to secure a 28-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over San Diego.
“I’ve been here for five years and this is the first time we’ve been playing meaningful football in December, so I can’t lie to you, it is a great feeling,” said Tandy, who also made five tackles.
Bucs tight end Luke Stocker (Madison Southern) had to leave the game early with an ankle injury. Noah Spence (EKU) had two QB hits for Tampa Bay.
▪ Sheldon Rankins, the Saints’ top draft pick out of Louisville, had three tackles — including his third sack of the season — in a 28-13 loss to the Lions. It was his fifth game after missing the beginning of the season with a broken fibula.
▪ DeVante Parker (Ballard, U of L) caught an 8-yard TD pass in the Dolphins’ 38-6 loss to the Ravens. He finished with three catches for 34 yards. Elvis Dumervil (U of L) made one tackle for Baltimore.
▪ Former UK star Bud Dupree made two solo tackles in the Steelers’ 24-14 win against the Giants. Mike Mitchell (Highlands, Covington Catholic) added five tackles and two passes defensed for the Steelers, while William Gay (U of L) had three tackles. Pittsburgh also got one catch for 18 yards from Eli Rogers (U of L). New York’s Bobby Rainey (WKU) returned one kick for 38 yards and made a tackle on special teams.
▪ Josh Bellamy (U of L) led the Bears with four catches and 93 yards receiving in a 26-6 defeat of the 49ers. He also had one carry for 12 yards.
▪ Bills linebacker Preston Brown made seven tackles in a 38-24 loss to the Raiders. Teammate Gerald Christian (U of L), a tight end, had one catch for 14 yards.
▪ Rookie tight end Tyler Higbee (Western Kentucky) had two catches for 16 yards in the Rams’ 26-10 loss to the Patriots.
