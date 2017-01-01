Rajon Rondo will ask for trade if he remains out of Bulls’ lineup

As he promised during his session with reporters, Rajon Rondo met with General Manager Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxson late Saturday night to discuss his future with the Chicago Bulls.
The former University of Kentucky star told reporters he’d “absolutely” ask to be elsewhere if he remains out of the rotation, a point he also conveyed to management. As of now, sources said there are no plans to trade or buy out Rondo, who was benched for the third time in a week and this time for the entirety of Saturday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Coach Fred Hoiberg, who started Michael Carter-Williams and used Jerian Grant in reserve, hasn’t even ruled out using Rondo with the second unit.
Rondo’s one-game suspension for throwing a towel at associate head coach Jim Boylen drew headlines, and rightfully so. But Hoiberg has had no issues with Rondo, who is considered a positive off-the-court presence by the organization.
Staying professional, which Rondo vowed to reporters he’d do, was a central focus of Rondo’s meeting with management, sources said. If Rondo remains out of the rotation closer to the February trade deadline, expect the Bulls to try to accommodate the veteran point guard’s wishes to be elsewhere.
Rondo was asked if he feels he has enough capital where if Bulls don't want to play him, he can ask them to find home for him. "Absolutely."— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 1, 2017
Rondo: "I’ll continue to work. Play more 1-on-1. Stay fit. Take care of my body. Lift. Give these young guys advice while supporting them."— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 1, 2017
