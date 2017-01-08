Cobb’s Hail Mary catch one of his 3 TDs in Packers’ playoff win

Former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb caught a 42-yard Hail Mary pass from Aaron Rodgers at the end of the first half of the Green Bay Packers’ playoff game on Sunday in New York against the Giants. And he was just getting started, as he went on to score two more times in the Packers’ 38-13 wild-card victory.
Cobb’s first score — as time ran out in the first half — and the ensuing extra point gave the Packers a 14-6 lead. He followed that up with a 30-yard catch and run for a score in the third quarter that extended Green Bay’s lead to 21-13, and a 16-yarder that had the Packers up 31-13.
“We’re better with 18 on the field, and we showed that tonight,” Rodgers said of Cobb.
Rodgers threw four TD passes, with the other coming with 2:20 to go in the first half. That one was a 5-yarder to Davante Adams.
Cobb finished with five catches for 116 yards.
According to the Packers, Cobb tied a franchise record with three TDs in a playoff game.
ESPN reported that Cobb was the first player with 100 yards receiving and three TDs in a postseason game since the New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski in 2011 against the Denver Broncos.
Cobb was active for the wild-card game after missing the last two games regular season contests with an ankle injury. He had nine catches for a season-high 108 yards when the teams met at Lambeau Field in Week 5.
