Devin Booker ties career high with 39 points in win over Spurs

Devin Booker scored a career-high 39 points for the second straight game in Mexico City and the Phoenix Suns defeated the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Saturday in the fifth regular-season game in the country.
The former University of Kentucky star was 12 of 22 from the field, and fellow ex-Cat Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and 10 assists while Tyler Ulis had eight points off the bench.
Coming off a loss to Dallas in their Mexican opener Thursday night, the Suns overcame an 11-point deficit to snap a two-game losing streak.
“We got a lot of support,” Booker said of the Suns’ two games in Mexico City. “We really appreciate it. … We closed the game late. It feels good.”
Kawhi Leonard had 38 points for the Spurs (31-9).
Booker made two baskets to give the Suns the lead in the last minute, including a dunk off a break with Bledsoe to put them ahead 106-103. Leonard made two free throws to get San Antonio within one. P.J. Tucker made two free throws, and the Spurs’ Danny Green missed an open three-pointer to seal the win for Phoenix.
Phoenix is the first team to play two regular-season games in the same season south of the border.
