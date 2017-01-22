Ex-Cats

January 22, 2017 8:42 PM

Eric Bledsoe scores career-high 40 in Suns’ win vs. Raptors

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

Former University of Kentucky star Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 40 points and dished out 13 assists in the Phoenix Suns’ 115-103 win against the host Toronto Raptors. His previous career best was 35 points earlier this season against the Denver Nuggets.

“When you’re feeling hot, anything will go in,” Bledsoe told Fox Sports Arizona after the game. “It’s all about the feel. Everybody in this league is good.”

Bledsoe was 11-for-17 from the field — including 4-for-7 from long range — and was 14-for-14 at the free-throw line.

He said that the Raptors ratcheting up their defense to stop him led to him getting double-digit assists.

“That’s when it’s easy,” he said. “All the attention is on you. ... It’s just a feel for the game you’ve gotta have. Some players got it, some players don’t. And I’m one of the players that’s got it.”

“Wow, he’s getting better and better,” Suns Coach Earl Watson said of Bledsoe’s performance. “He continuing to grow.”

The Suns’ three other ex-Cats all contributed to the victory.

Devin Booker was 5-for-8 from three-point range and finished with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Brandon Knight was perfect at the free-throw line in six attempts. He had 12 points.

Tyler Ulis scored four points in six minutes.

The Raptors’ Patrick Patterson missed his 10th game in the last 12 because of a knee injury.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

Related content

Ex-Cats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

View more video

Sports Videos