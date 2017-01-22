Eric Bledsoe scores career-high 40 in Suns’ win vs. Raptors

Former University of Kentucky star Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 40 points and dished out 13 assists in the Phoenix Suns’ 115-103 win against the host Toronto Raptors. His previous career best was 35 points earlier this season against the Denver Nuggets.
“When you’re feeling hot, anything will go in,” Bledsoe told Fox Sports Arizona after the game. “It’s all about the feel. Everybody in this league is good.”
Bledsoe was 11-for-17 from the field — including 4-for-7 from long range — and was 14-for-14 at the free-throw line.
He said that the Raptors ratcheting up their defense to stop him led to him getting double-digit assists.
“That’s when it’s easy,” he said. “All the attention is on you. ... It’s just a feel for the game you’ve gotta have. Some players got it, some players don’t. And I’m one of the players that’s got it.”
“Wow, he’s getting better and better,” Suns Coach Earl Watson said of Bledsoe’s performance. “He continuing to grow.”
The Suns’ three other ex-Cats all contributed to the victory.
Devin Booker was 5-for-8 from three-point range and finished with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Brandon Knight was perfect at the free-throw line in six attempts. He had 12 points.
Tyler Ulis scored four points in six minutes.
The Raptors’ Patrick Patterson missed his 10th game in the last 12 because of a knee injury.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
.@EBled2 with a career-high 4⃣️0⃣️ points tonight in the Suns win over the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/VwJKwUdvAc— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 23, 2017
Eric Bledsoe is the first Suns player to record at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game since Steve Nash on Dec. 22, 2006 vs Wizards.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 23, 2017
Eric Bledsoe makes a statement.— NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2017
40p/13a/6r for the @Suns guard and PHX tops the @Raptors 115-103.#WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/HvTD2n0NXd
Bledsoe throwing knuckleballs out there in Toronto. #WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/32JVs54BCM— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 23, 2017
Comments