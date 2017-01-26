Wall, Cousins named NBA All-Star reserves

Former University of Kentucky one-and-done stars John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins were chosen to play in the NBA All-Star Game as reserves Thursday.
Wall, a Washington Wizards point guard, was named to the Eastern Conference team for the fourth consecutive year. Cousins, a Sacramento Kings power forward, made the Western Conference team for a third straight year.
There are seven reserves on each team’s 12-player roster. Ex-Cat Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans was named a Western Conference starter last week.
The 26-year-old Wall, in his seventh NBA season, is averaging a career-best 23.1 points and 10.1 assists a game. He has 26 double-doubles, more than twice the total of any other guard in the conference.
The 26-year-old Cousins, also a seven-year pro, is averaging 28 points and 10.2 rebounds. He has recorded 10 straight double-doubles and 25 in all this season.
The All-Star Game is Feb. 19 in New Orleans.
Rising Stars
The NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge — open to the league’s best first- and second-year players — will include four former Kentucky players: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Trey Lyles (Utah Jazz), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves). The U.S. Team will take on the World Team on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.
NBA All-Star roster
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Starters: LeBron James, Cleveland; Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee; Jimmy Butler, Chicago; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland; DeMar DeRozan, Toronto.
Reserves: Paul George, Indiana; Kevin Love, Cleveland; Kyle Lowry, Toronto; Paul Millsap, Atlanta; Isaiah Thomas, Boston; Kemba Walker, Charlotte; John Wall, Washington.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Starters: Kevin Durant, Golden States; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio; Anthony Davis, New Orleans; Stephen Curry, Golden State; James Harden, Houston.
Reserves: DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento; Marc Gasol, Memphis; Draymond Green, Golden State; Gordon Hayward, Utah; DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Clippers; Klay Thompson, Golden State; Russell Westbrook; Oklahoma City.
