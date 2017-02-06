Dakari Johnson named NBA D-League’s player of the week

Former University of Kentucky standout Dakari Johnson was named NBA Development League Performer of the Week for the second time this season.
Johnson led the Oklahoma City Blue to a 2-1 week, averaging 24.3 points on 60.9-percent shooting to go with 10.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in games played Monday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb 5.
It was also announced on Monday that Johnson and fellow former Wildcat Alex Poythress, who plays for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, will play in the D-League All-Star Game in New Orleans on Feb. 18.
On Jan. 31, he had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-115 overtime victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Johnson scored the first four points of overtime to help secure the win, which moved Oklahoma City into first place in the Southwest Division. On Feb. 4, he logged his 10th double-double of the season with 26 points and 13 rebounds in a 106-86 win over the Los Angeles D-Fenders.
Johnson was previously named the league’s player of the week for for Nov. 11-20 and player of the month for November.
Johnson is averaging 18.4 points (19th in the league), 8.2 rebounds (12th), 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks (11th) and 1.0 steals this season.
According to advanced statistics, he is fourth in the league in defensive rating and player impact estimate.
The Oklahoma City Blue is the D-League affiliate for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which still holds Johnson’s rights.
