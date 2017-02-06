Ex-Cats Alex Poythress, Dakari Johnson named D-League All-Stars

Former University of Kentucky stars Alex Poythress and Dakari Johnson will be be playing in the NBA D-League All-Star Game in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV.
Poythress, who will play for the Eastern Conference, is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Johnson, who was also named the D-League’s player of the week on Monday, will play for the Western Conference. He is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in his second season for the Oklahoma City Blue.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
And there it is: @okcblue center Dakari Johnson has been selected to the D-League All-Star Game, Feb. 18 in New Orleans: pic.twitter.com/ZyY89Nj2Za— Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 6, 2017
2017 #DLeagueAllStar rosters unveiled: https://t.co/gm5poWafj3— NBA D-League (@nbadleague) February 6, 2017
The game tips Feb. 18 on @NBATV from the Superdome in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/4r4awFFdzF
HIGHLIGHTS: A career high 35 point performance from Alex Poythress in a win over the @wcknicks pic.twitter.com/DbYHCLkIsZ— Fort Wayne Mad Ants (@TheMadAnts) January 13, 2017
FINAL: @okcblue - 95 @DLeagueWarriors - 86@KentuckyMBB product @DakariJohnson (25p, 13r, 4b) was on for @okcblue #DLeagueShowcase pic.twitter.com/0B9AGGGMKA— NBA D-League (@nbadleague) January 20, 2017
Shoutout to Dakari Johnson for ALSO being named to @nbadleague All-Star team! Selected by vote of NBADL players & head coaches. @okcblue pic.twitter.com/hTj59TOJ5S— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 6, 2017
