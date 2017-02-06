Ex-Cats

February 6, 2017 5:31 PM

Ex-Cats Alex Poythress, Dakari Johnson named D-League All-Stars

By Dennis Varney

Former University of Kentucky stars Alex Poythress and Dakari Johnson will be be playing in the NBA D-League All-Star Game in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The game will be played at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV.

Poythress, who will play for the Eastern Conference, is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Johnson, who was also named the D-League’s player of the week on Monday, will play for the Western Conference. He is averaging 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in his second season for the Oklahoma City Blue.

