Tyler Ulis fined for role in Suns-Grizzlies on-court altercation

Former University of Kentucky star Tyler Ulis was fined $15,000 by the NBA for his role during an altercation between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies near the end of their game on Feb. 8.
Ulis, whose first-year NBA salary is $918,369, came to teammate and fellow former Wildcat Devin Booker’s defense after Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels took exception to Booker’s hard foul on a three-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the game. Memphis won 110-91.
Suns Coach Earl Watson told the Associated Press that he appreciated the emotional display from his team in a tough loss.
“That shows they believe in each other,” he said. “And they believe in a purpose.”
Memphis Coach David Fizdale told the AP that he didn’t think much of the late-game activity.
“These guys aren’t fighting,” Fizdale said. “There was a whole lot of huffing and puffing and pushing and shoving.”
Daniels and the Suns rookie Marquese Chriss were also fined $15,000, and Phoenix center Alex Len was suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during the altercation.
Suns & Grizzlies scrap during garbage time. Tyler Ulis wasn't backing down... pic.twitter.com/8t0wnQbHyw— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 9, 2017
Devin Booker on Troy Daniels (the two had some trash talking going) "He been on 5 teams in 3 years..he has the nerves to talk trash to me" pic.twitter.com/TkDxJUemoF— FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) February 9, 2017
