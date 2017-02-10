Ex-Cats

February 10, 2017 6:37 PM

Tyler Ulis fined for role in Suns-Grizzlies on-court altercation

By Dennis Varney

Former University of Kentucky star Tyler Ulis was fined $15,000 by the NBA for his role during an altercation between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies near the end of their game on Feb. 8.

Ulis, whose first-year NBA salary is $918,369, came to teammate and fellow former Wildcat Devin Booker’s defense after Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels took exception to Booker’s hard foul on a three-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the game. Memphis won 110-91.

Suns Coach Earl Watson told the Associated Press that he appreciated the emotional display from his team in a tough loss.

“That shows they believe in each other,” he said. “And they believe in a purpose.”

Memphis Coach David Fizdale told the AP that he didn’t think much of the late-game activity.

“These guys aren’t fighting,” Fizdale said. “There was a whole lot of huffing and puffing and pushing and shoving.”

Daniels and the Suns rookie Marquese Chriss were also fined $15,000, and Phoenix center Alex Len was suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during the altercation.

