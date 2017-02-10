Davis and Towns combine for 78 points in head-to-head matchup

Former University of Kentucky stars Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 78 points in their head-to-head matchup on Friday night in Minneapolis. The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves 122-106.
Davis was 16-for-22 from the field while scoring 42 points to go with 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot. He was also 2-for-3 from three-point range.
Towns countered with 36 points, eight rebounds and one assist. He was 13-for-22 from the field and 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.
New Orleans took control of the game in the third quarter when Davis drew Towns’ fourth foul with 5:41 to go. Davis made both free throws to give the Pelicans a 78-75 lead and Towns exited the game. When Towns returned for the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves trailed 98-89.
The Associated Press reported that it was the sixth time Davis scored 40 or more this season, and it was his highest-scoring game since he put up 45 on the Wolves in New Orleans on Nov. 23.
Next up for Davis and the Pelicans is a matchup with another former Wildcat, DeMarcus Cousins, and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
