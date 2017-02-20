Kings-Pelicans trade unites DeMarcus Cousins with Anthony Davis

The Sacramento Kings have traded All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Jones confirmed that a deal had been made Sunday night.
Cousins will now get to team up with fellow former University of Kentucky stars Anthony Davis and Terrence Jones.
The Kings traded Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night for rookie guard Buddy Hield, ex-King Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and 2017 first and second round picks, league sources confirmed.
Davis was the 2017 All-Star Game MVP on Sunday after scoring 52 points, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 1962 record of 42 points.
“This is an unbelievable weekend,” Davis told ESPN, although he hadn’t heard anything official from Pelicans management. “All-Star MVP and now getting Boogie. It doesn’t get better than this.”
The Kings repeatedly had stated publicly they would not trade Cousins. That changed on a weekend when he was being celebrated for his play this season.
The move means Sacramento essentially has given up on making the playoffs even though they sit just 1 1/2 games behind Denver for the final spot in the Western Conference.
So rather than possibly play the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, the Kings will look to add more young players. They have not reached the playoffs since 2006.
Cousins played only two minutes in the All-Star Game. That was at Cousins’ request, as he has been feeling worn down.
After the game, Cousins was asked about rumors he was headed to New Orleans and if he would like playing for the Pelicans.
“If I’m blessed enough to have a job here, absolutely,” Cousins said. “If it happens, it happens.”
Cousins is from Mobile, Ala., which isn’t too far from New Orleans and he always had a lot of family and friends at games when the Kings were in town.
“It was amazing,” Cousins said of the weekend. “I enjoyed the city of New Orleans. I love it here in New Orleans. I’ve been here a lot as a kid so I’m kind of familiar to the city. I had fun.”
ESPN reported that the Pelicans will now seek to trade Jones, which was said to be a mutual decision by both the team and the player.
The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday.
