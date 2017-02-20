Kings-Pelicans trade unites DeMarcus Cousins with Anthony Davis

1:41 De'Aaron Fox: I had to do something down the stretch Pause

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

2:23 John Calipari goes on rant about firings

0:59 Fox Harbour Drive burglar

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia

1:17 Snowstorm whites out downtown