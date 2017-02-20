‘Time for a change,’ Divac says of trading Cousins to Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans’ trade for DeMarcus Cousins was approved by the NBA on Monday afternoon.
The Sacramento Kings dealt one of the most talented but temperamental big men in the game along with Omri Casspi to New Orleans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer.
“It was time for a change and I decided this was the best direction for the organization,” Kings GM Vlade Divac said. “Winning begins with culture and character matters. With the upcoming draft class set to be one of the strongest in a decade, this trade will allow us to build the depth needed for a talented and developing roster moving forward. We thank DeMarcus for his contributions and wish him all the best in New Orleans. The fans in Sacramento are the best in the world and we are all committed to building a team that will continue to make Sacramento proud.”
Divac said the team didn’t wait until the Thursday’s trade deadline because “most likely we would get less, because I had a better deal two days ago,” but that went away. “This was the best time and the best offer we could get.”
Pelicans GM Dell Demps’ statement included: “This is an exciting time for Pelicans fans as we continue our quest for longterm success. I know our fans are equally excited to welcome DeMarcus and Omri to our great city.”
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
