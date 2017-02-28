Ex-Cats

February 28, 2017 6:40 PM

Here’s how Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins celebrated Mardi Gras

By Karla Ward

New Orleans newcomer DeMarcus Cousins celebrated Mardi Gras in style on Tuesday. He and Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis served as honorary grand marshals in the Zulu parade.

The former University of Kentucky basketball stars recently became teammates when the Sacramento Kings traded Cousins to the Pelicans.

The Times-Picayune reported that Davis had never participated in the festivities before, either. He has been on the road during each Mardi Gras since joining the Pelicans for the 2012-13 season.

Davis and Cousins tossed beads to the crowd along the parade route from atop a float decorated with a giant telephone. The Pelicans posted a photo gallery of the celebration.

