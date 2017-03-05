Tyler Ulis’ career-high 20 points includes game-winner for Suns

Former University of Kentucky star Tyler Ulis was already having a career night.
Then the rookie went and hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in the Phoenix Suns’ 109-106 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.
With the game tied at 106, the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas had the ball knocked away by Marquese Chriss. It bounced to Ulis and he shot the ball over Thomas as the buzzer sounded.
“A couple of them had me in a headlock,” Ulis said of the Suns’ postgame celebration. “Smacking me in my neck. Just really excited. The adrenaline was running, so I didn’t feel it.”
Tyler Ulis with the buzzer beater!! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/I2byftDImm— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) March 6, 2017
Ulis had scored 15 points in the first half to eclipse his previous career high of 14 points set in his most recent game.
He finished with 20 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal. He didn’t have a turnover and was plus-9 in career-high 33 minutes.
“I just try to bring it night in and night out,” Ulis said.
Ulis was 8-for-12 from the field, but his game-winner was the only three-pointer he attempted.
“I love being on the floor with Tyler,” said Chriss, who is also a rookie. “He showed he’s not afraid to take a big shot. He comes in, he’s our sparkplug. He does everything that he needs to do. He plays well. He gets everybody involved, and he just takes over a game.”
The Suns have won three straight games for the first time this season.
Fellow former Wildcats Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker pitched in with 28 and 16 points, respectively. Bledsoe also had nine assists and six rebounds.
Chriss had 10 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.
Ulis’ playing time has increased, at the expense of ex-Cat Brandon Knight, since the All-Star break as the Suns have elected to evaluate what they have in the second-round draft pick.
He has averaged 12.8 points, 6.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 turnovers in 23.5 minutes in his past four games.
“We truly have to see if Tyler Ulis can be a dominant ball-handler in the second unit,” Suns Coach Earl Watson told ArizonaSports.com last week. “To play Brandon Knight with Tyler right now makes no sense because Tyler will sometimes, if not half of the time, will end up being off of the ball. We need to see if Tyler can be that guy.”
"I just take what the defense gives me." -- Tyler Ulis, after his career-high 20 points and buzzer-beating game winner to down the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/uvc6wVzgHB— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) March 6, 2017
Another look at Tyler Ulis' incredible game-winner#WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/ne6ZWlZq9C— NBA.com (@NBAcom) March 6, 2017
All 3 Suns buzzer-beaters have been made by players who played for @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/WQ3NUPmnRL— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 6, 2017
Tyler Ulis putting on a show in Phoenix! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/HNP5ZEdgNe— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) March 5, 2017
5'9" Isaiah Thomas against 5'9" Tyler Ulis— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2017
Let's have a jump ball! pic.twitter.com/eW1nfqnYrx
