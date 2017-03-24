Devin Booker sixth player in NBA history to score 70 in a game

Former University of Kentucky star Devin Booker set a franchise record with 70 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 130-120 loss to the Celtics in Boston.
Booker is just the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game, following in the footsteps of Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson.
And his 70 points were the most ever scored against the Boston Celtics, too.
“I’ve seen an interview with Kobe, he said what separated him from a lot of people … everyone thought 30 points was a lot,” Booker said after the game. “He said he never set himself a limit. That always sticks in my head. He said he’d score a hundred if he could. He never had a limit. I don’t put a limit on anything. I want to be the best in life, in all parts of life, not just basketball.”
Booker, whose previous career high was 39 points (three times), was 21-for-40 from the field, 4-for-11 from three-point range and 24-for-26 from the free-throw line.
He also had eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Booker told reporters after the game that he told Earl Watson at one point, “Coach, we’re losing. I’d rather be winning right now with 10 points. So we just kept trying to win. Once I got hot, teammates started finding me. … We could just never get over that hump.”
Fellow former Wildcat Tyler Ulis had three points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
NBA players who have scored at least 70 in a game:— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 25, 2017
Wilt Chamberlain
Kobe Bryant
David Thompson
David Robinson
Elgin Baylor
Devin Booker
Suns' Devin Booker becomes ninth different player to score 50+ points this season, setting new NBA record. Previous: 8 in 1990, 2016.— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 25, 2017
52 points and counting for Devin Booker.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 25, 2017
Last Suns player with at least that many in a game- Tony Delk, 2001 against the Kings (53)
The BEST of Devin Booker's 23 point 3rd quarter! pic.twitter.com/jPnyyT22Ib— NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2017
Devin Booker has his 1st career 40-point game... we still have another quarter left to play. #WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/RWGo4WQKui— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 25, 2017
Devin Booker (age 20) is the youngest Suns player to score 40 points in a game.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 25, 2017
Jaylen Brown did that multiple hand claps on defense against Devin Booker and then got scored on about 1.7 seconds later. #Celtics #Suns— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 25, 2017
