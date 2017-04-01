Milwaukee Bucks waive former Kentucky star Terrence Jones

The Milwaukee Bucks waived former University of Kentucky star Terrence Jones on Saturday, the team announced.
The Bucks had signed Jones on March 4 after he had been waived by the New Orleans Pelicans just after that team’s All-Star break trade for DeMarcus Cousins.
Jones played sparingly in three games for the Bucks. He did not score and had three rebounds, one block and one steal in 6 1/2 minutes overall.
Overall this season Jones has averaged 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Dennis Varney
