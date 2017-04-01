Ex-Cats

April 1, 2017 4:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks waive former Kentucky star Terrence Jones

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

The Milwaukee Bucks waived former University of Kentucky star Terrence Jones on Saturday, the team announced.

The Bucks had signed Jones on March 4 after he had been waived by the New Orleans Pelicans just after that team’s All-Star break trade for DeMarcus Cousins.

Jones played sparingly in three games for the Bucks. He did not score and had three rebounds, one block and one steal in 6 1/2 minutes overall.

Overall this season Jones has averaged 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

Related content

Ex-Cats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights, sounds and speeches from dedication of Bud Dupree Drive

View more video

Sports Videos