April 2, 2017 1:04 PM

Former Kentucky star Alex Poythress officially signs with 76ers

By Dennis Varney

The Philadelphia 76ers officially announced Sunday that the team has signed former University of Kentucky star Alex Poythress.

The power forward averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks this season for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA Development League.

Poythress shot 52.7 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range. The 2017 NBA D-League All Star is 16th in the league in scoring, 14th in blocked shots and eighth in field goals made (330).

Poythress took part in one of the Sixers’ pre-draft workouts last year. Here’s what Marc Eversley, the team’s vice president of personnel had to say about the visit:

“The thing about Alex is, he just keeps moving forward,” Eversley said, according to Sixers.com’s Brian Seltzer. “He keeps getting better. He’s got a great body, he’s got great size, he’s an explosive jumper, and he’s got a developing jump shot. For him, he just needs to continue to work and improve his game. He comes from a great program, Kentucky. He’s got a future for sure.”

The 76ers have six games left on their schedule, starting with Sunday (April 2) at Toronto. Then they’ll be at home against Brooklyn on Tuesday (April 4), Chicago on Thursday (April 6), Milwaukee on Saturday (April 8) and Indiana (April 10). Philadelphia’s will wrap up the season at New York on April 12.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

