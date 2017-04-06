Isaiah Briscoe to enter NBA Draft, plans to hire agent

Kentucky sophomore Isaiah Briscoe, an integral part of Kentucky’s run to the Elite Eight this season, has announced his intention to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent, according to an announcement on his Twitter feed Thursday.
“Thank you Kentucky for an amazing 2 years..With that being said I've decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and will be signing with an agent,” Briscoe said in the tweet at @ZayBriscoe.
The 6-foot-3 guard out of Newark, N.J., averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 2016-17. His 151 assists in 36 games were second only to De’Aaron Fox. He ranks 86th on the list of top 100 pro prospects on DraftExpress.com.
UK Coach John Calipari, as he has done for each player who has announced this week, Tweeted out praise for Briscoe from his account, @UKCoachCalipari.
“I’m so happy for @ZayBrisco. He’s a fighter, and more importantly, he’s a winner,” Calipari tweeted. “We averaged nearly 30 wins over the last two years and Isaiah played a big part in all of them.”
Teammates Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo, who also announced plans to enter the draft this week, were listed at the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 30 picks, according to DraftExpress.com’s mock draft.
Thank you Kentucky for an amazing 2 years..With that being said I've decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and will be signing with an agent. pic.twitter.com/8gDAsbofIH— Slim Bz (@ZayBriscoe) April 6, 2017
I'm so happy for @ZayBriscoe. He's a fighter, and more importantly, he's a winner. https://t.co/X9w2mciKiz— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 6, 2017
.@ZayBriscoe We averaged nearly 30 wins a season over the last two years and Isaiah played a big part in all of them.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 6, 2017
.@ZayBriscoe I am so proud of Isaiah's improvement over his time here and am looking forward to seeing his continued growth at the next level.— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 6, 2017
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
Comments