UK’s Jojo Kemp joining Bucs; McClain’s tryouts to include Bengals

Former University of Kentucky running back Jojo Kemp is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the school announced Monday.

He is the fourth former Cat reported to have a contract in place after Kentucky was shut out in the NFL Draft for the first time since 2007.

It was previously announced that running back Boom Williams will join the Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback J.D. Harmon (Paducah Tilghman) is heading to the the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Ryan Timmons (Franklin County) will get his shot at making an NFL roster with the Chicago Bears.

Former UK defensive back Blake McClain also announced Monday on Twitter that he has tryouts lined up with both the Bengals and Washington Redskins.

Other former Cats with reported tryouts include quarterback Patrick Towles (Houston Texans) and running back Josh Clemons (New Orleans Saints).

Center Jon Toth was the only Kentucky player expected to be drafted, but three days and seven rounds passed without that taking place.

Shortly after the draft, unconfirmed reports had Toth getting picked up by the San Francisco 49ers, but NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport tweeted that the reports were false.

Early Sunday, ESPN’s Field Yates said Toth “will soon by fully healthy” and is “expected to find a team shortly thereafter.”

Before the draft, there were no reports that Toth was injured.