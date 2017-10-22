Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe watched a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half on Oct. 18 in Phoenix. Bledsoe, a former Kentucky guard, is averaging 15.7 points and 3.0 assists for the 0-3 Suns.
Ex-Cats

Suns' Eric Bledsoe tweets, 'I don't wanna be here'

Associated Press

October 22, 2017 9:39 PM

Phoenix Suns guard and former University of Kentucky player Eric Bledsoe appeared to vent his frustration with the struggling team on social media Sunday, tweeting: “I Dont wanna be here.”

The Suns dropped to 0-3 on Saturday night with a 130-88 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers, their second blowout loss of the season. On Wednesday night at home, they lost 124-76 to the Portland Trail Blazers, the most one-sided season-opening loss in NBA history and the most one-sided loss in team history.

According to multiple media reports Sunday night, the Suns fired Coach Earl Watson. ESPN.com reported that associate coach Jay Triano was expected to replace him.

Long the subject of trade rumors, the 27-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and 3.0 assists this season — his fifth with the Suns.

