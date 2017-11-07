After some big-time stops, Patrick Towles feels at home in a small Kentucky town

More Videos 1:10 Ex-Cat Gerald Fitch: 'Basketball was my God ... I wasn't humble' Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 0:51 Fans, bidders meet Songbird at Taylor Made Sales before auction 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:59 City would give campus roads to UK in exchange for land to develop 1:10 Bevin blasts Tom Shelton for proposed rally on pension plan 2:11 'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol 1:47 What does Mark Stoops think of his secondary? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school Patrick Towles, the former Highlands High School star who went on to play for the University of Kentucky and Boston College, is now assisting the staff at Paris High School in Paris, Kentucky. Patrick Towles, the former Highlands High School star who went on to play for the University of Kentucky and Boston College, is now assisting the staff at Paris High School in Paris, Kentucky. Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com

Patrick Towles, the former Highlands High School star who went on to play for the University of Kentucky and Boston College, is now assisting the staff at Paris High School in Paris, Kentucky. Josh Moore jmoore@herald-leader.com