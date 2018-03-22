Aaron Harrison is back in the NBA. ‘It’s a great feeling. … It’s just a blessing.’

Former University of Kentucky star and March Madness hero Aaron Harrison signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced Thursday.
Harrison, who has spent all of this season in the G League, has averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Reno Bighorns. He was shooting 43.7 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three-point range and 83.9 percent from the free-throw line. That includes a 45-point performance against the Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.
The 23-year-old guard went undrafted in 2015 before spending parts of two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. It’s taken him all of this season to earn another shot at the NBA.
“It’s a great feeling. I’ve been working really hard this year,” Harrison said. “It’s just a blessing. I’m really excited to be here.”
Harrison said he appreciates the journey his professional basketball career has taken him on.
“It’s been a great experience. It’s a different experience than a lot of guys,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade it. It’s taught me a lot, helped me become a man, and I’m grateful for it.”
Asked by the Dallas media if he would have any advice for other players whose path doesn’t lead only to the NBA.
“Definitely I would say, ‘No matter what just stay confident in yourself. You gotta believe in yourself no matter what. And no matter what happens, you gotta keep doing what you love. … You just can’t give up,’” Harrison said.
Harrison said three-point shooting is the part of his game that will help him stand out and perhaps keep a roster spot long-term with the Mavericks.
“Definitely shoot it when I’m open,” he said the coaching staff told him. “Don’t be hesitant. Just play hard. Do the little things. Just help the team win. …
“I definitely want to impact the game so we can win. I think that’s the biggest thing, people in the league right now are looking for guys that will help the team win. And I think I can do that.”
Harrison could make his Mavericks debut Thursday night against Utah.
▪ Andrew Harrison, Aaron’s twin brother, is playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s averaging 9.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds this season.
“We talk every day,” Aaron Harrison said. “He’s playing really, really well this year and I’m really proud of him. … He’s told me to keep my head in it. It’s tough just playing in the G League just grinding it out, but you just got to stay patient.”
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
“People are looking for guys that are going to help their team win, and I think I can do that. So that’s what I’m going to come out here and do.” - New Mav Aaron Harrison after Thursday morning shootaround.— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 22, 2018
PREVIEW: https://t.co/hTFUSo0v7w pic.twitter.com/YYOO8JrLCt
New Mav @AaronICE2 getting shots up at shootaround today pic.twitter.com/wt5XWNmmTL— Arya (@aryaahmadi) March 22, 2018
It didn't take Aaron Harrison long to get familiar with the nets at American Airlines Center. The @dallasmavs signed him to a 10-day contract this morning. pic.twitter.com/KQnNu6Z6DS— Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) March 22, 2018
