Former UK, NFL player now coaching soccer in Kentucky

Tim Masthay, the former University of Kentucky and Green Bay Packers punter, has joined the Centre College men's soccer coaching staff as a volunteer assistant, the school announced Monday.
Masthay, a Super Bowl champion and UK's career leader in gross and net punting average, served as a volunteer high school soccer coach in Wisconsin while he played for the Packers. He will be responsible for team communications and goalkeeping as well as assisting in other coaching, recruiting and administrative duties at Centre.
Masthay starred in multiple sports for Murray High School and was an all-state selection in soccer and football. As a senior he scored 23 goals for the Tigers, tied for the fourth-most in the state that regular season.
"I just love sports," Masthay told Packers.com in 2014. "When I was in high school I played four sports — football, soccer, basketball and baseball. Loved every one of them. I enjoy being around sports and enjoy being around athletes and coaches."
Masthay signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2009 before the Packers signed him in Jan. 2010. He won a Super Bowl with the team in 2011, and in the 2011-12 season set the Packers' single-season franchise records for gross (45.6 yards) and net (38.6 yards) punting averages. He threw his only career touchdown — a 27-yard toss to Tom Crabtree out of a fake field-goal formation — during the 2012-13 season.
Green Bay released Masthay in Aug. 2016 and he never played in the NFL again.
"I think a lot of players (feel this way) and it usually doesn’t pan out, but I really loved being a Packer," Masthay told ESPN.com in 2016. "I thought of it as a great honor. So I always had this vision and goal in my head that I’d play my whole career there and then retire.
"My goal was to play 10 years and retire as a Packer and play it all with (kicker) Mason (Crosby) and (long snapper) Brett (Goode). So it’s hard for me to think about that."
Comments