Hometown team drafts Hamidou Diallo but it won't hold onto him

The Brooklyn Nets chose Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo with the 45th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in New York on Thursday night.

Diallo won't stay with his hometown franchise, however. The Nets earlier this week traded for Dwight Howard, and as part of that deal sent two second-round picks in this draft — the 45th and 55th picks — to Charlotte along with Timofey Mozgov.

After the draft, ESPN reported that Diallo had been traded again, this time to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, that trade cannot be officially completed until July 6. Terms of the deal were not immediately reported.

Diallo, a 6-foot-5, 198-pound guard from Queens, N.Y., averaged 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his redshirt freshman season at UK.

"Here's a young man ... one of the nicest people, one of the most loyal people that I've coached," UK's John Calipari said in a video posted after Diallo was drafted. "(He's) respectful in every way. He goes into this league well prepared to make it."