UK's Wenyen Gabriel vows to make teams 'all regret' him going undrafted

Four former University of Kentucky players heard their named called at the 2018 NBA Draft in New York on Thursday night. Wenyen Gabriel was not one of them.





Teammates Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were both lottery picks, and Jarred Vanderbilt and Hamidou Diallo were both chosen in the second round.

Gilgeous-Alexander is from Hamilton, Canada.

Gabriel, who had 18 workouts ahead of the draft including one with the Boston Celtics on draft day, will now try to sign on with a team as free agent or line up an audition during next month's summer leagues.

'Ok bet, ima make em all regret,' Gabriel tweeted shortly after the draft.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound sophomore forward from Manchester, N.H., averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore last season.

Gabriel, a native of Khartoum, Sudan, was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Tournament Team after averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks during the Cats' three-game run to the SEC championship. That included a career high-tying 23 points on 7-for-7 three-point shooting against Alabama in the SEC semifinals.

"I’m disappointed @WenyenGabriel's work to get on a team is not done yet, but I always tell every player that I coach when we go through this process, ‘It may not go perfectly, but if it’s your dream, you’ll make it.’ And I know our guys are made for this," UK Coach John Calipari tweeted on Friday morning.