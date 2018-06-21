University of Kentucky star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft.
University of Kentucky star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
University of Kentucky star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Ex-Cats

Here's what each first-round pick in the NBA Draft will make next season

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

June 21, 2018 10:45 PM

First-round draft selections in the NBA Draft are assigned a "scale" value depending on what pick they're selected with. The first pick has the highest assigned value, the second pick has the second-highest assigned value, and so on.

Below is the first-year salary scale value for each selection in the 2018 NBA Draft (based on the 2018-19 rookie scale chart provided by RealGM). Players can sign for as little as 80 percent or as much as 120 percent of the scale value of where they were selected. Rookie contracts last for four years, the last two being team-option years.

1st pick: Deandre Ayton, Arizona, $5,855,200

2nd pick: Marvin Bagley III, Duke, $5,238,800

3rd pick: Luka Doncic, international, $4,704,500

4th pick: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State, $4,241, 700

5th pick: Trae Young, Oklahoma, $3,841,000

6th pick: Mohamed Bamba, Texas, $3,488,600

7th pick: Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, $3,184,700

8th pick: Collin Sexton, Alabama, $2,917,600

9th pick: Kevin Knox, Kentucky, $2,681,900

10th pick: Mikal Bridges, Villanova, $2,547,700

11th pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky, $2,420,400

12th pick: Miles Bridges, Michigan State, $2,299,400

13th pick: Jerome Robinson, Boston College, $2,184,400

14th pick: Michael Porter Jr., Missouri, $2,075,300

15th pick: Troy Brown, Oregon, $1,971,300

16th pick: Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech, $1,872,900

17th pick: Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova, $1,779,200

18th pick: Lonnie Walker, Miami (Fla.), $1,690,300

19th pick: Kevin Huerter, Maryland, $1,614,100

20th pick: Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech, $1,549,500

21st pick: Grayson Allen, Duke, $1,487,500

22nd pick: Chandler Hutchison, Boise State, $1,428,100

23rd pick: Aaron Holiday, UCLA, $1,371,000

24th pick: Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy, $1,316,200

25th pick: Mo Wagner, Michigan, $1,263,500

26th pick: Landry Shamut, Wichita State, $1,221,600

27th pick: Robert Williams, Texas A&M, $1,186,300

28th pick: Jacob Evans, Cincinnati, $1,179,100

29th pick: Dzanan Musa, international, $1,170,500

30th pick: Omari Spellman, Villanova, $1,162,100

You can learn more about the scale salary amounts for first-round picks at cbafaq.com.

  Comments  