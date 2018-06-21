Here's what each first-round pick in the NBA Draft will make next season

First-round draft selections in the NBA Draft are assigned a "scale" value depending on what pick they're selected with. The first pick has the highest assigned value, the second pick has the second-highest assigned value, and so on.
Below is the first-year salary scale value for each selection in the 2018 NBA Draft (based on the 2018-19 rookie scale chart provided by RealGM). Players can sign for as little as 80 percent or as much as 120 percent of the scale value of where they were selected. Rookie contracts last for four years, the last two being team-option years.
1st pick: Deandre Ayton, Arizona, $5,855,200
2nd pick: Marvin Bagley III, Duke, $5,238,800
3rd pick: Luka Doncic, international, $4,704,500
4th pick: Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State, $4,241, 700
5th pick: Trae Young, Oklahoma, $3,841,000
6th pick: Mohamed Bamba, Texas, $3,488,600
7th pick: Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, $3,184,700
8th pick: Collin Sexton, Alabama, $2,917,600
9th pick: Kevin Knox, Kentucky, $2,681,900
10th pick: Mikal Bridges, Villanova, $2,547,700
11th pick: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky, $2,420,400
12th pick: Miles Bridges, Michigan State, $2,299,400
13th pick: Jerome Robinson, Boston College, $2,184,400
14th pick: Michael Porter Jr., Missouri, $2,075,300
15th pick: Troy Brown, Oregon, $1,971,300
16th pick: Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech, $1,872,900
17th pick: Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova, $1,779,200
18th pick: Lonnie Walker, Miami (Fla.), $1,690,300
19th pick: Kevin Huerter, Maryland, $1,614,100
20th pick: Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech, $1,549,500
21st pick: Grayson Allen, Duke, $1,487,500
22nd pick: Chandler Hutchison, Boise State, $1,428,100
23rd pick: Aaron Holiday, UCLA, $1,371,000
24th pick: Anfernee Simons, IMG Academy, $1,316,200
25th pick: Mo Wagner, Michigan, $1,263,500
26th pick: Landry Shamut, Wichita State, $1,221,600
27th pick: Robert Williams, Texas A&M, $1,186,300
28th pick: Jacob Evans, Cincinnati, $1,179,100
29th pick: Dzanan Musa, international, $1,170,500
30th pick: Omari Spellman, Villanova, $1,162,100
You can learn more about the scale salary amounts for first-round picks at cbafaq.com.
Comments