November 16, 2015 12:17 PM

Guide: Ex-Cats in the NFL

By Dennis Varney

Here is a look at former University of Kentucky players on NFL rosters as of Jan. 6, 2017:

RANDALL COBB

Team/position: Green Bay Packers wide receiver

UK career: 2008-10

On Twitter: @rcobb18

Stories: “Just a kid from Alcoa” giving back (6/27/16) | Cobb speaks at Singletary Center for the Arts (3/28/16)

BUD DUPREE

Team/position: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

UK career: 2011-14

On Twitter: @Bud_Dupree2

Stories: Dupree on IR for sports hernia (9/4/16) | Primed for breakout season (8/22/16)

JOSH FORREST

Team/position: Los Angeles Rams linebacker

Other Kentucky connection: Paducah Tilghman High School

UK career: 2012-15

On Twitter: @Josh4re5t

Stories: Making early progress with Rams (6/18/16) | Resetting his goal with Rams (6/6/2016) | Drafted by Rams (4/30/2016)

CORY JOHNSON

Team/position: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle (practice squad)

UK career: 2014-15

Stories: Signed to Chiefs’ practice squad (12/20/16)

STEVIE JOHNSON

Team/position: San Diego Chargers wide receiver

UK career: 2006-07

On Twitter: @StevieJohnson13

Stories: Out for season with knee injury (8/1/16) | Injures knee in training camp (7/31/16)

CHRIS MATTHEWS

Team/position: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver

UK career: 2009-10

On Twitter: @TheRealCMaTT13

Note: Placed on injured reserve on Sept. 3.

COREY PETERS

Team/position: Arizona Cardinals defensive end

UK career: 2006-09

On Twitter: @CoreyPeters91

RONNIE SHIELDS

Team/position: Seattle Seahawks tight end

UK career: 2011-14

On Twitter: @80_steps_ahead

Note: On reserve/injured list (Achilles)

ZA’DARIUS SMITH

Team/position: Baltimore Ravens defensive end

UK career: 2013-14

On Twitter: @TheRealZSmith

Stories: A breakout year for Smith? (8/11/16)

JACOB TAMME

Team/position: Atlanta Falcons tight end

Other Kentucky connection: Boyle County High School

UK career: 2004-07

On Twitter: @JacobTamme

Stories: Scores TD in Week 2 (9/18/16) | Tamme, rookie fight at Falcons’ camp (7/31/16)

DANNY TREVATHAN

Team/position: Chicago Bears linebacker

UK career: 2008-11

On Twitter: @Grindin_59

Stories: Needs surgery on sprained thumb (9/20/16) | 11 tackles in Bears debut (9/11/16) | “I want more rings … I don’t want to settle” (8/6/16)

LARRY WARFORD

Team/position: Detroit Lions offensive guard

Other Kentucky connection: Madison Central High School

UK career: 2009-12

On Twitter: @wardaddy_75

Stories: Calls Pokemon Go “mind-control stuff” (8/2/16)

AVERY WILLIAMSON

Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker

UK career: 2010-13

On Twitter: @AWilliamson54

Stories: Tribute cleats auctioned for charity for $6,600 (9/20/16) | Feeling better after injuring back in Week 2 (9/19/16) | Wears 9/11 tribute cleats despite threat of fine by NFL (9/11/16)

WESLEY WOODYARD

Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker

UK career: 2005-07

On Twitter: @WoodDro52

Stories: Raises fist during anthem to “support our community” (9/12/16) | Part of UK Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2016 with Rich Brooks and Chuck Hayes (7/20/16)

OTHERS

▪  Farrington Huguenin was waived/injured (ankle) by the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 16.

▪  Melvin Lewis (non-football illness) was waived by the New York Giants on July 29.

▪  Ricky Lumpkin was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 28.

▪  Tim Masthay was released by the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 30.

▪  Darrian Miller was released by the Cleveland Browns on April 26.

▪  Dy’Shawn Mobley was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals on July 26.

▪  A.J. Stamps was waived by the Cleveland Browns on July 26.

▪  Jordan Swindle was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 29.

▪  Garry Williams was released by the Chicago Bears on Sept. 2.

▪  Winston Guy Jr. was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 20.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

