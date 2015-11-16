Guide: Ex-Cats in the NFL

Here is a look at former University of Kentucky players on NFL rosters as of Jan. 6, 2017:
RANDALL COBB
Team/position: Green Bay Packers wide receiver
UK career: 2008-10
On Twitter: @rcobb18
Stories: “Just a kid from Alcoa” giving back (6/27/16) | Cobb speaks at Singletary Center for the Arts (3/28/16)
BUD DUPREE
Team/position: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
UK career: 2011-14
On Twitter: @Bud_Dupree2
Stories: Dupree on IR for sports hernia (9/4/16) | Primed for breakout season (8/22/16)
JOSH FORREST
Team/position: Los Angeles Rams linebacker
Other Kentucky connection: Paducah Tilghman High School
UK career: 2012-15
On Twitter: @Josh4re5t
Stories: Making early progress with Rams (6/18/16) | Resetting his goal with Rams (6/6/2016) | Drafted by Rams (4/30/2016)
CORY JOHNSON
Team/position: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle (practice squad)
UK career: 2014-15
Stories: Signed to Chiefs’ practice squad (12/20/16)
STEVIE JOHNSON
Team/position: San Diego Chargers wide receiver
UK career: 2006-07
On Twitter: @StevieJohnson13
Stories: Out for season with knee injury (8/1/16) | Injures knee in training camp (7/31/16)
CHRIS MATTHEWS
Team/position: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver
UK career: 2009-10
On Twitter: @TheRealCMaTT13
Note: Placed on injured reserve on Sept. 3.
COREY PETERS
Team/position: Arizona Cardinals defensive end
UK career: 2006-09
On Twitter: @CoreyPeters91
RONNIE SHIELDS
Team/position: Seattle Seahawks tight end
UK career: 2011-14
On Twitter: @80_steps_ahead
Note: On reserve/injured list (Achilles)
ZA’DARIUS SMITH
Team/position: Baltimore Ravens defensive end
UK career: 2013-14
On Twitter: @TheRealZSmith
Stories: A breakout year for Smith? (8/11/16)
JACOB TAMME
Team/position: Atlanta Falcons tight end
Other Kentucky connection: Boyle County High School
UK career: 2004-07
On Twitter: @JacobTamme
Stories: Scores TD in Week 2 (9/18/16) | Tamme, rookie fight at Falcons’ camp (7/31/16)
DANNY TREVATHAN
Team/position: Chicago Bears linebacker
UK career: 2008-11
On Twitter: @Grindin_59
Stories: Needs surgery on sprained thumb (9/20/16) | 11 tackles in Bears debut (9/11/16) | “I want more rings … I don’t want to settle” (8/6/16)
LARRY WARFORD
Team/position: Detroit Lions offensive guard
Other Kentucky connection: Madison Central High School
UK career: 2009-12
On Twitter: @wardaddy_75
Stories: Calls Pokemon Go “mind-control stuff” (8/2/16)
AVERY WILLIAMSON
Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker
UK career: 2010-13
On Twitter: @AWilliamson54
Stories: Tribute cleats auctioned for charity for $6,600 (9/20/16) | Feeling better after injuring back in Week 2 (9/19/16) | Wears 9/11 tribute cleats despite threat of fine by NFL (9/11/16)
WESLEY WOODYARD
Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker
UK career: 2005-07
On Twitter: @WoodDro52
Stories: Raises fist during anthem to “support our community” (9/12/16) | Part of UK Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2016 with Rich Brooks and Chuck Hayes (7/20/16)
OTHERS
▪ Farrington Huguenin was waived/injured (ankle) by the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 16.
▪ Melvin Lewis (non-football illness) was waived by the New York Giants on July 29.
▪ Ricky Lumpkin was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 28.
▪ Tim Masthay was released by the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 30.
▪ Darrian Miller was released by the Cleveland Browns on April 26.
▪ Dy’Shawn Mobley was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals on July 26.
▪ A.J. Stamps was waived by the Cleveland Browns on July 26.
▪ Jordan Swindle was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 29.
▪ Garry Williams was released by the Chicago Bears on Sept. 2.
▪ Winston Guy Jr. was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 20.
