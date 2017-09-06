Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2017 season)

Here is a look at the nine former University of Kentucky players on active NFL rosters — plus two on pratice squads — as of Oct. 16, 2017:
RANDALL COBB
Team/position: Green Bay Packers wide receiver
UK career: 2008-10
On Twitter: @rcobb18
Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 209th
BUD DUPREE
Team/position: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
UK career: 2011-14
On Twitter: @Bud_Dupree
Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 242nd
CHRIS MATTHEWS
Team/position: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver
UK career: 2009-10
On Twitter: @TheRealCMaTT13
COREY PETERS
Team/position: Arizona Cardinals defensive end
UK career: 2006-09
On Twitter: @CoreyPeters91
ZA’DARIUS SMITH
Team/position: Baltimore Ravens defensive end
UK career: 2013-14
On Twitter: @TheRealZSmith
DANNY TREVATHAN
Team/position: Chicago Bears linebacker
UK career: 2008-11
On Twitter: @Grindin_59
LARRY WARFORD
Team/position: New Orleans Saints offensive guard
Other Kentucky connection: Madison Central High School
UK career: 2009-12
On Twitter: @wardaddy_75
AVERY WILLIAMSON
Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker
UK career: 2010-13
On Twitter: @AWilliamson54
Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 336th
WESLEY WOODYARD
Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker
UK career: 2005-07
On Twitter: @WoodDro52
ON PRACTICE SQUAD
JOSH FORREST
Team/position: Seattle Seahawks linebacker
Other Kentucky connection: Paducah Tilghman High School
UK career: 2012-15
On Twitter: @J_forrest59
FARRINGTON HUGUENIN
Team/position: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
UK career: 2012-15
On Twitter: @FHARO_Turn91
▪ Former Kentucky running back Boom Williams (Bengals/Broncos), defensive back J.D. Harmon (Browns) and defensive back Marcus McWilson (Raiders) were released ahead of the season.
