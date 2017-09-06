Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2017 season)

Here is a look at the nine former University of Kentucky players on active NFL rosters — plus two on pratice squads — as of Oct. 16, 2017:

Team/position: Green Bay Packers wide receiver

UK career: 2008-10

On Twitter: @rcobb18

Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 209th

Team/position: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

UK career: 2011-14

On Twitter: @Bud_Dupree

Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 242nd

Team/position: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver

UK career: 2009-10

On Twitter: @TheRealCMaTT13

Team/position: Arizona Cardinals defensive end

UK career: 2006-09

On Twitter: @CoreyPeters91

Team/position: Baltimore Ravens defensive end

UK career: 2013-14

On Twitter: @TheRealZSmith

Team/position: Chicago Bears linebacker

UK career: 2008-11

On Twitter: @Grindin_59

Team/position: New Orleans Saints offensive guard

Other Kentucky connection: Madison Central High School

UK career: 2009-12

On Twitter: @wardaddy_75

Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker

UK career: 2010-13

On Twitter: @AWilliamson54

Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 336th

Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker

UK career: 2005-07

On Twitter: @WoodDro52

ON PRACTICE SQUAD

Team/position: Seattle Seahawks linebacker

Other Kentucky connection: Paducah Tilghman High School

UK career: 2012-15

On Twitter: @J_forrest59

Team/position: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

UK career: 2012-15

On Twitter: @FHARO_Turn91

▪ Former Kentucky running back Boom Williams (Bengals/Broncos), defensive back J.D. Harmon (Browns) and defensive back Marcus McWilson (Raiders) were released ahead of the season.