Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) tried to pump up the crowd in the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville.
Ex-Cats

Former Kentucky players on NFL rosters (2017 season)

By Dennis Varney

dvarney@herald-leader.com

September 06, 2017 11:36 AM

Here is a look at the nine former University of Kentucky players on active NFL rosters — plus two on pratice squads — as of Oct. 16, 2017:

RANDALL COBB

Team/position: Green Bay Packers wide receiver

UK career: 2008-10

On Twitter: @rcobb18

Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 209th

BUD DUPREE

Team/position: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

UK career: 2011-14

On Twitter: @Bud_Dupree

Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 242nd

CHRIS MATTHEWS

Team/position: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver

UK career: 2009-10

On Twitter: @TheRealCMaTT13

COREY PETERS

Team/position: Arizona Cardinals defensive end

UK career: 2006-09

On Twitter: @CoreyPeters91

ZA’DARIUS SMITH

Team/position: Baltimore Ravens defensive end

UK career: 2013-14

On Twitter: @TheRealZSmith

DANNY TREVATHAN

Team/position: Chicago Bears linebacker

UK career: 2008-11

On Twitter: @Grindin_59

LARRY WARFORD

Team/position: New Orleans Saints offensive guard

Other Kentucky connection: Madison Central High School

UK career: 2009-12

On Twitter: @wardaddy_75

AVERY WILLIAMSON

Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker

UK career: 2010-13

On Twitter: @AWilliamson54

Sports Illustrated top 400 players ranking: 336th

WESLEY WOODYARD

Team/position: Tennessee Titans linebacker

UK career: 2005-07

On Twitter: @WoodDro52

ON PRACTICE SQUAD

JOSH FORREST

Team/position: Seattle Seahawks linebacker

Other Kentucky connection: Paducah Tilghman High School

UK career: 2012-15

On Twitter: @J_forrest59

FARRINGTON HUGUENIN

Team/position: Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker

UK career: 2012-15

On Twitter: @FHARO_Turn91

▪  Former Kentucky running back Boom Williams (Bengals/Broncos), defensive back J.D. Harmon (Browns) and defensive back Marcus McWilson (Raiders) were released ahead of the season.

Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats

