Kentucky fires women’s soccer coach Lipsitz

Jon Lipsitz was fired Friday as head coach of the University of Kentucky women’s soccer team, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced in a news release.
Lipsitz spent eight seasons as head coach of the Wildcats, compiling a record of 86-61-19, including 39-42-14 in the Southeastern Conference. UK went 5-9-4 in the 2016 season completed last week, including 1-7-3 in league play, which placed the Cats 13th out of 14 teams.
Barnhart’s statement said a national search will begin to replace Lipsitz.
The UK release provided no reason for Lipsitz’s dismissal.
Lipsitz had signed a new five-year contract with Kentucky in August 2015. The total value of the contract, if fulfilled, was $817,500 with base salaries escalating from 150,000 in the first year to $172,500 in the fifth year. Lipsitz also had an endorsement deal that paid him $5,000 annually.
Lipsitz led Kentucky to six winning campaigns in his eight seasons. The Wildcats failed to reach the NCAA Tournament the past two years but were in the postseason event four seasons consecutively before that. Their deepest run came in 2004 when they advanced to the Sweet 16.
Lipsitz was hired in 2009 to replace Warren Lipka. Lipsitz went 5-10-4 in his first year but followed that with six straight winning seasons, a streak that ended in 2016.
