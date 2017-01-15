Other UK Sports

UK cheerleading wins 22nd national title; Morehead State also crowned

By Fernando Alfonso III

Kentucky cheerleading won its 22nd national championship and second in a row Sunday night at the UCA national cheerleading finals Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky won co-ed Division IA of the Universal Cheerleaders Association College Nationals, edging Alabama.

Morehead State took home first place in Division I co-ed and came in second in the DI all-girl competition. Morehead also took first place in the partner stunt co-ed event. Louisville teams finished second and third in the all-girl stunt event. Eastern Kentucky University took home sixth place in DI co-ed. Western Kentucky came in fourth place All-Girl D1.

UK’s dance team took home second place in the UDA DIA Hip Hop and finished fourth in DIA Pom competition.

