Future Cat Sydney McLaughlin helps set world record

Sydney McLaughlin, a University of Kentucky track commitment from New Jersey, was part of an All-Star distance medley relay team that broke a world record at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday.
The 17-year-old ran a 400-meter second leg for a U.S. team that finished in 10:40.31, breaking the world record by more than two seconds. Other members of the team were Olympic bronze medalist and 1,200-meter leg Emma Coburn; world bronze medalist and 800-meter leg Brenda Martinez; and Olympic bronze medalist and 1,500-meter leg Jenny Simpson. McLaughlin’s split time was 52.32 seconds.
The previous world record for a distance medley relay was 10:42.57, set in 2015.
On her Twitter account @GoSydGo, McLaughlin wrote, “World record, God is amazing. These girls are unreal talents. Love them. And thank you New Balance for the opportunity.”
McLaughlin competed in the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 Olympic Games. She finished fifth in her heat and failed to advance to the finals.
