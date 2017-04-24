Other UK Sports

April 24, 2017 3:24 PM

UK softball’s Rachel Lawson gets you — and herself — ready for CATSPYs

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

In what has become somewhat of a tradition, Kentucky softball coach Rachel Lawson began tweeting about her preparations for UK’s annual CATSPY Awards.

Lawson, who pokes a little fun at herself and her unpreparedness for the event, had just watched the Cats complete an improbable comeback from an 8-3 deficit to win 10-8 at Missouri on Sunday when she began her “CATSPY’s pregame” tweets @UKCoachLawson.

“Catspy’s Pre-game: bussing home wondering if the dress I ordered by clicking the 1st pic I saw on google search is at my door & if it fits,” she said late Sunday.

She later bemoaned that she forgot to order appropriate shoes for the occasion.

The University of Kentucky is holding the 15th annual CATSPY Awards honoring its outstanding athletes Monday in Memorial Coliseum.

Inspired by ESPN’s ESPY Awards, the CATSPYs include individual and team honors for Kentucky’s nearly 500 athletes in 22 sports. Highlights of each nominated athlete will be shown and UK’s student athletes and coaches will make the awards presentations.

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

UK announced the nominees for some of its awards last week. They are:

Female Athlete of the Year: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (track and field); Ashley Dusek (volleyball); Makayla Epps (women’s basketball); Isabelle Johansson (women’s golf); Mollie Korth (gymnastics); Katy Kunc (track and field/cross country); Meagan Prince (softball); Sha’Keela Saunders (track and field); Asia Seidt (swimming and diving); Aldila Sutjiadi (women’s tennis).

Male Athlete of the Year: Nick Anderson (track and field); Tim Duckworth (track and field); Napo Matsoso (men’s soccer); Tyler “Chip” McDaniel (men’s golf); Malik Monk (men’s basketball); Jacob Thomson (track and field/cross country); Jon Toth (football); Evan White (baseball).

Female Rookie of the Year: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (track and field); Abbey Cheek (softball); Leah Edmond (volleyball); Mollie Korth (gymnastics); Katie Reed (softball); Asia Seidt (swimming and diving); Evangeline Soucie (women’s soccer)

Male Rookie of the Year: De’Aaron Fox (men’s basketball); Sean Hjelle (baseball); Malik Monk (men’s basketball); Benny Snell (football); JJ Williams (men’s soccer).

Supporting Role: Matthew Beach (swimming and diving); Laura Connor (women’s soccer); Stuart Ford (men’s soccer); Ali Galyer (swimming and diving); Dominique Hawkins (men’s basketball); Cathryn Papasodora (rifle); Hailey Poland (gymnastics); Shannon Smith (softball).

Scratch Award (given to a non-scholarship student-athlete whose effort is representative of playing for the “love of the game”): Ryan Creel (men’s soccer); Danaea Davis (gymnastics); Sam Day (swimming and diving); Harper Hempel (volleyball); Caroline McCaslin (track/cross country); Ayanna Parker (women’s soccer); Paige Poffenberger (women’s basketball)

Other awards: Mr. Wildcat; Miss Wildcat; Team of the Year; Coach of the Year; Blue Heart Award; Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Academic Team of the Year; Heart of a Wildcat; Community Service; Bill Keightley Assist.

