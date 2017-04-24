UK softball’s Rachel Lawson gets you — and herself — ready for CATSPYs

In what has become somewhat of a tradition, Kentucky softball coach Rachel Lawson began tweeting about her preparations for UK’s annual CATSPY Awards.
Lawson, who pokes a little fun at herself and her unpreparedness for the event, had just watched the Cats complete an improbable comeback from an 8-3 deficit to win 10-8 at Missouri on Sunday when she began her “CATSPY’s pregame” tweets @UKCoachLawson.
“Catspy’s Pre-game: bussing home wondering if the dress I ordered by clicking the 1st pic I saw on google search is at my door & if it fits,” she said late Sunday.
Catspy's Pre-game: bussing home wondering if the dress I ordered by clicking the 1st pic I saw on google search is at my door & if it fits— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
She later bemoaned that she forgot to order appropriate shoes for the occasion.
Catspy's pre-game: ugh ... forgot to google shoes. ... Year 10 and I still haven't made that "how to" checklist— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
Catspy's pre-game: why is it that every dress watch I own always has a dead battery when I need it? My everyday each is working on yr 7— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
Catspy’s pre-game: On my Mon drive into work I buy my “cheat” breakfast… dilemma, do I still do it knowing I gotta fit into this dress? Yup— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
Catspy’s Pre-game: It’s this exact moment each yr where I rummage for my ATM card, while simultaneously brainstorm how I can get a tax break— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
Catspy's Pre-game: the woman doing my pedi just commanded that I "relax" ... clearly, she didn't see me yesterday during innings 1-3— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
Catspy's Pre-game: Was given advice to buy "a basic black shoe". Now, as I shop, it dawns on me my idea of "basic" is probably different— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
Catspy's pre-game: pretty sure It is socially unacceptable to try on the shoes while waiting in the check-out line... but it's a long line— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
Catspy's pre-game: got tripped up by jewelry for the 2nd straight yr... picked "cute inexpensive earrings" ... that'll be $4,000. #Noway!— Rachel Lawson (@UKCoachLawson) April 24, 2017
The University of Kentucky is holding the 15th annual CATSPY Awards honoring its outstanding athletes Monday in Memorial Coliseum.
Inspired by ESPN’s ESPY Awards, the CATSPYs include individual and team honors for Kentucky’s nearly 500 athletes in 22 sports. Highlights of each nominated athlete will be shown and UK’s student athletes and coaches will make the awards presentations.
The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
UK announced the nominees for some of its awards last week. They are:
Female Athlete of the Year: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (track and field); Ashley Dusek (volleyball); Makayla Epps (women’s basketball); Isabelle Johansson (women’s golf); Mollie Korth (gymnastics); Katy Kunc (track and field/cross country); Meagan Prince (softball); Sha’Keela Saunders (track and field); Asia Seidt (swimming and diving); Aldila Sutjiadi (women’s tennis).
Male Athlete of the Year: Nick Anderson (track and field); Tim Duckworth (track and field); Napo Matsoso (men’s soccer); Tyler “Chip” McDaniel (men’s golf); Malik Monk (men’s basketball); Jacob Thomson (track and field/cross country); Jon Toth (football); Evan White (baseball).
Female Rookie of the Year: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (track and field); Abbey Cheek (softball); Leah Edmond (volleyball); Mollie Korth (gymnastics); Katie Reed (softball); Asia Seidt (swimming and diving); Evangeline Soucie (women’s soccer)
Male Rookie of the Year: De’Aaron Fox (men’s basketball); Sean Hjelle (baseball); Malik Monk (men’s basketball); Benny Snell (football); JJ Williams (men’s soccer).
Supporting Role: Matthew Beach (swimming and diving); Laura Connor (women’s soccer); Stuart Ford (men’s soccer); Ali Galyer (swimming and diving); Dominique Hawkins (men’s basketball); Cathryn Papasodora (rifle); Hailey Poland (gymnastics); Shannon Smith (softball).
Scratch Award (given to a non-scholarship student-athlete whose effort is representative of playing for the “love of the game”): Ryan Creel (men’s soccer); Danaea Davis (gymnastics); Sam Day (swimming and diving); Harper Hempel (volleyball); Caroline McCaslin (track/cross country); Ayanna Parker (women’s soccer); Paige Poffenberger (women’s basketball)
Other awards: Mr. Wildcat; Miss Wildcat; Team of the Year; Coach of the Year; Blue Heart Award; Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Academic Team of the Year; Heart of a Wildcat; Community Service; Bill Keightley Assist.
