Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host DePaul in NCAA opener

Kentucky’s softball team earned the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field was announced on Sunday night.
The Cats (36-17) will face DePaul (29-21) in their Lexington Regional opener on Friday. The other matchup in Lexington has Illinois (37-18) facing Marshall (41-10).
UK announced that tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday.
The Southeastern Conference was well represented in the NCAA field with 13 teams.
Florida is the No. 1 overall seed for the third striaght year. In addition to Kentucky, other top-16 seeds included Auburn (7), Tennessee (8), Texas A&M (9), Mississippi (12), LSU (13) and Alabama (16).
The field also includes Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Missouri.
We're hosting!— UK Softball (@UKsoftball) May 15, 2017
The Lexington Regional will be May 19-21 at John Cropp Stadium!
Welcome, Marshall, Illinois and DePaul! #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/DWvjLv8MVj
