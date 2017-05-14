Other UK Sports

May 14, 2017 10:38 PM

Kentucky softball earns No. 14 seed, will host DePaul in NCAA opener

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky’s softball team earned the No. 14 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament when the field was announced on Sunday night.

The Cats (36-17) will face DePaul (29-21) in their Lexington Regional opener on Friday. The other matchup in Lexington has Illinois (37-18) facing Marshall (41-10).

UK announced that tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday.

The Southeastern Conference was well represented in the NCAA field with 13 teams.

Florida is the No. 1 overall seed for the third striaght year. In addition to Kentucky, other top-16 seeds included Auburn (7), Tennessee (8), Texas A&M (9), Mississippi (12), LSU (13) and Alabama (16).

The field also includes Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Missouri.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jorgensen shares highlights, emotion behind UK's senior day

Jorgensen shares highlights, emotion behind UK's senior day 2:00

Jorgensen shares highlights, emotion behind UK's senior day
Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud' 0:34

Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud'
Video: UK softball off to best start ever 1:38

Video: UK softball off to best start ever

View More Video

Sports Videos