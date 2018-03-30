Sydney McLaughlin of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on prior to running the women’s 4x400m during Day 2 of the Kentucky Invitational at Nutter Field House on Jan. 13, 2018 in Lexington. McLaughlin won the 200 and 400 meters events at the Florida Relays outdoor event this week.
Sydney McLaughlin of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on prior to running the women’s 4x400m during Day 2 of the Kentucky Invitational at Nutter Field House on Jan. 13, 2018 in Lexington. McLaughlin won the 200 and 400 meters events at the Florida Relays outdoor event this week. Michael Reaves
Watch: UK track phenom Sydney McLaughlin burning up Florida Relays and record books

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

March 30, 2018 03:53 PM

Sydney McLaughlin, the freshman track phenom who came to Kentucky with a world record already under her belt, set a track record in the Florida Relays’ 400-meter race on Friday in 50.07 seconds, which is also the fastest time in the world this year and an NCAA freshman record.

The young star has more than 79,000 followers on Twitter @GoSydGo, and she seemed please with her efforts, retweeting some of the accolades. She was less thrilled with the rain. “By the time I was done, my eyebrows had dropped down my face,” she tweeted.

The result on a wet track came a day after she set the NCAA freshman record in the 200 meters at the same meet in a time of 22.39.

McLaughlin broke her world junior record in the 400 meters at the NCAA Indoors earlier this month, running 50.36 to take second at that event. It took USC’s Kendall Ellis running a collegiate record 50.34 to win from a separate heat to beat her. McLaughlin’s time ranks No. 2 in collegiate history indoors, and is the best ever by a freshman.

Her runs in the 200 and 400 meters helped the UK women earn third place at the NCAA Indoors, its best finish at that meet.

McLaughlin, who is just 18, made the U.S. Olympic team last summer and was part of a world record distance medley relay last year at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

The Florida Relays mark the first event of the outdoor season for McLaughlin and a number of other UK track and field athletes. Follow the results at Results.deltatiming.com/tf/2018-florida-relays. The meet is being shown online at ESPN.com/watch.

McLaughlin could be in line for at least one more race if Kentucky qualifies for the 4x400 women’s relays. The prelims are scheduled for 4:55 p.m. Friday with the finals at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

