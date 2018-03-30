Watch: UK track phenom Sydney McLaughlin burning up Florida Relays and record books

Sydney McLaughlin, the freshman track phenom who came to Kentucky with a world record already under her belt, set a track record in the Florida Relays’ 400-meter race on Friday in 50.07 seconds, which is also the fastest time in the world this year and an NCAA freshman record.
The young star has more than 79,000 followers on Twitter @GoSydGo, and she seemed please with her efforts, retweeting some of the accolades. She was less thrilled with the rain. “By the time I was done, my eyebrows had dropped down my face,” she tweeted.
The result on a wet track came a day after she set the NCAA freshman record in the 200 meters at the same meet in a time of 22.39.
.@GoSydGo 5⃣0⃣.0⃣7⃣ - leading 400m in a rainy outdoor opener at #FLRelays18.— UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) March 30, 2018
• Only Courtney Okolo has run a faster 400m time (twice) during the collegiate season (via @USTFCCCA )
Video via SECN+ https://t.co/KsSei3A0h7 pic.twitter.com/NZ5fBAigh3
#FLRelays18 Women's 400m— UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) March 30, 2018
1. @GoSydGo : 50.07 | World lead, No. 2 NCAA in-season performer all-time, No. 3 collegiate performance all-time, NCAA Freshman Record
35. Jasmine Mitchell: 55.67 pic.twitter.com/3yakdcAIAE
Never miss a local story.
By the time I was done, my eyebrows had dropped down my face— Sydney McLaughlin (@GoSydGo) March 30, 2018
How’s this for a start the FL Relays Sydney McLauchin @GoSydGo 22.39 fastest time in the NCAA 1.5 m/s wind. @FloTrack @milesplit @NJMileSplit @KentuckyTrack pic.twitter.com/LQIq8i3fsT— Florida Runners (@flrunners) March 29, 2018
Women's 200m— UK Track & Field (@KentuckyTrack) March 29, 2018
1. Sydney McLaughlin: 22.39 (+1.5) | UK freshman record, early NCAA Leader, No. 4 World Jr all-time
2. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn: 22.59w (+3.0)
4. Kendra Harrison (UK Class of 2015): 22.81 (+1.5)
5. Kayelle Clarke: 22.91w (+3.0)https://t.co/w7DGH64TiL
McLaughlin broke her world junior record in the 400 meters at the NCAA Indoors earlier this month, running 50.36 to take second at that event. It took USC’s Kendall Ellis running a collegiate record 50.34 to win from a separate heat to beat her. McLaughlin’s time ranks No. 2 in collegiate history indoors, and is the best ever by a freshman.
Her runs in the 200 and 400 meters helped the UK women earn third place at the NCAA Indoors, its best finish at that meet.
McLaughlin, who is just 18, made the U.S. Olympic team last summer and was part of a world record distance medley relay last year at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.
The Florida Relays mark the first event of the outdoor season for McLaughlin and a number of other UK track and field athletes. Follow the results at Results.deltatiming.com/tf/2018-florida-relays. The meet is being shown online at ESPN.com/watch.
McLaughlin could be in line for at least one more race if Kentucky qualifies for the 4x400 women’s relays. The prelims are scheduled for 4:55 p.m. Friday with the finals at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
Comments