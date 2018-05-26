UK softball's postseason run ends as Cats fall one game short of College World series

For the second year in a row the University of Kentucky softball team's season has ended in the super-regional round of the NCAA Tournament at the hands of the Oregon.
The Wildcats fell one win short of the program's second Women's College World Series, falling to the No. 1 overall-seeded Ducks 11-1 in the deciding game of the Eugene Super Regional on Saturday.
Oregon swept the Cats 2-0 in the Eugene Super Regional last season, but No. 16-seeded UK stunned the Ducks 9-6 in Thursday's opener, giving the Cats two chances to get a series-clinching win with an offense that had scored 37 runs in four NCAA Tournament games.
But UK's batters couldn't solve Oregon ace Miranda Elish. The sophomore right-hander tossed a complete game and allowed just two hits and one unearned run as Oregon evened the series with a 6-1 win on Friday. Elish returned to the circle on Saturday and shut UK's offense down again, striking out seven and allowing four hits as Oregon routed the Cats 11-1 in five innings, clinching one of eight berths in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
The Ducks buried the Cats with a seven-run second inning that began with a lead-off home run. After a pair of walks and an RBI-single, some questionable defense by the Cats helped Oregon load the bases on a bunt. Then DJ Sanders made the Cats pay immediately with a grand slam that put the Ducks ahead 6-0. Oregon (52-8) added three runs in the third inning and another in the fourth.
Kentucky (35-21) avoided the shutout on senior Brooklin Hinz's solo homer in the top of the fourth, but the game ended via the mercy rule when UK failed to get within seven runs in the fifth inning.
UK looks like a strong contender to make another deep postseason run next year. The Cats will graduate just three seniors: Hinz, Rachael Metzger and Erin Rethlake.
Metzger provided pop at the plate off the bench for much of the year while Hinz batted .349 and was the regular starter in center field. Rethlake will be a big loss in the circle. The left-hander went 11-5 on the year with a 3.24 ERA and also logged a lot of innings at first base.
Grace Baalman should help ease the sting of losing Rethlake. In her freshman campaign, Baalman went 14-9 with a 2.63 ERA.
