UK's Camacho-Quinn and McLaughlin tough out the rain for NCAA titles

Kentucky's women picked up two more national titles at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn trailed halfway before rallying to win the 100-meter hurdles in 12.70 seconds while Sydney McLaughlin breezed to the 400-meter hurdles championship.

"The rain just started coming down harder (during the race)," Camacho-Quinn said during her post-race interview. "I just stayed focused."

She stayed calm, ran her race and brought it home!



CONGRATS JASMINE! pic.twitter.com/50Oly2hSu3 — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 9, 2018

The downpour had ceased by the time McLaughlin hit the starting blocks for her signature event but there was still a ton of standing water on the track.

"It was a little concerning with the puddles but it stopped raining and that was really good for us," she said.

Despite the sloppy conditions McLaughlin dominated the race with a time of 53.96, nearly two seconds ahead of the runner-up.

McLaughlin and Camacho-Quinn were also part of UK's 4x400-meter relay squad which finished fourth. The UK women finished fourth overall as a team at the meet.

Olivia Gruver previously won her second straight outdoor title in the women's pole vault on Thursday.

The 4-by-100 relay squad got UK's day started off with a fourth-place finish in 43.49 seconds. The Cats (Celera Barnes, Camacho-Quinn, Kayelle Clarke and Kianna Gray) followed LSU (42.25), Oregon (43.06) and Southern Cal (43.11) across the line.

Kentucky's men's team wrapped up its NCAA outdoor championships on Friday in a tie for 16th place with 16 points. It was the Cats' best NCAA outdoor finish since 2014 when it finished 15th.

Tim Duckworth won the men's decathlon on Thursday, and Jacob Thomson (10,000 meters) and Elijah Marta (javelin) both finished sixth in their events on Wednesday.

Georgia won the men's title with 52 points. Florida was second (42), followed by Houston (35) and Southern California (34).