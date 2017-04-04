Louisville baseball extends win streak against Kentucky to six

What a wonderful evening for baseball. Puffy clouds scudded across the Carolina blue sky. Temperature 72 degrees. A huge crowd — announced attendance of 6,210, a Patterson Stadium record — stood three deep at the top of the grandstand stretching from first to third base.
What an unsatisfying evening for baseball. At least for Kentucky, that was the case.
UK pitchers threw 102 pitches through four innings. The Cats teased the sprinkling of blue-clad fans in the stands by getting at least one runner on base in each of the first seven innings.
But none of the six UK runners that got into scoring position in that span scored.
Louisville’s 5-3 victory extended several winning streaks. The Cardinals, who are ranked No. 2 in the nation, beat UK for a sixth straight time. U of L also won a 37th straight regular-season home game.
No. 8 Kentucky, which lost for only the third time since March 8, fell to 21-9. The Wildcats had not lost a game by more than three runs until coming to Louisville.
With the help of a Kentucky error, Louisville scored two runs in the first inning. The first two U of L batters struck out before third baseman Evan White bobbled a short-hop, allowing Tates Creek High School graduate Devin Hairston to reach first.
After an infield hit, Drew Ellis scored both runners with a double.
Louisville got two more runs in the second inning. UK freshman starter Zack Thompson walked the bases loaded. Hairston’s liner to left center scored two runs, and would have scored three had the ball not bounced off the fence for a ground rule double.
Louisville added another run in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Thompson hit Josh Stowers in the foot. That was the last of 79 pitches Thompson threw.
Kentucky never went out in order through the first six innings. The Cats had at least one hit each of the first five innings and a walk in the sixth.
Although five runners got in scoring position, none got to the plate.
The pattern continued in the seventh. White doubled with two outs and moved to third on a passed ball. But Tristan Pompey struck out to end the threat.
Kentucky finally broke through in the ninth inning. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out.
Louisville brought in its closer, Lexington Christian graduate Lincoln Henzman (seven saves), to face White, whose two doubles earlier in the game gave him the 18th most hits in program history.
Henzman struck out White looking on a 3-2 pitch.
Pompey plated Kentucky’s lone run by topping another 3-2 pitch past Henzman.
UK got two runs closer when Zach Reks hit a liner off the glove of Louisville’s first baseman.
With runners on first and third, Reks got thrown out trying to steal second to end the game.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Next games
Kentucky at Mississippi State
7 p.m. Friday
Wake Forest at Louisville
6 p.m. Friday
