Kentucky baseball knocks off No. 2 Louisville 11-7, ends Cards’ 6-game streak in series

Facing its biggest week of the season so far, the No. 10 Kentucky baseball team appeared more than up to the challenge on Tuesday night.
The Cats’ offense erupted and the defense treated the fans to a rare sight as UK knocked off No. 2 Louisville 11-7 at Cliff Hagan Stadium in front of a record crowd of 4,018, ending the Cards’ six-game win streak in the series.
After Kentucky starter Zack Thompson retired the Cards in order in the first, UK’s offense pounced, scoring five runs on five hits as every starter batted in the opening inning. Tristan Pompey led off with a double off the left-field wall, then Evan White walked and Zach Reks moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt. UK followed with four straight hits, punctuated by Tyler Marshall’s RBI single to right field for a 5-0 UK lead. Louisville starter Shane Hummel, who entered the game with a 2.02 ERA, recorded just one out before being pulled.
The Cardinals were on the verge of eating into the UK lead in the second inning after Brendan McKay walked and Drew Ellis doubled. But with runners on second and third, Colin Lyman drove a ball to center field, triggering some defensive wizardry by the Cats.
Marcus Carson caught the fly ball and fired a rocket to the plate, gunning down McKay after he tagged up. Catcher Troy Squires threw out Ellis as he tried to take third, completing the 7-2-6 triple play and sending the home fans into a frenzy. It was the Cats’ first recorded triple play since at least 2003, when UK began tracking baseball stats digitally.
UK added four more runs in the third. A pair of Louisville throwing errors on one play allowed two Cats to score before Connor Heady blasted a two-run homer to left field. In the fourth, Marshall singled home Luke Becker and Squires scored on a wild pitch for an 11-0 UK lead.
The Cardinals showed why they’re among the favorites to reach Omaha in June, refusing to fold after digging a deep hole. Logan Taylor got the Cards on the board with a two-run double in the fifth. Then Ellis blasted a three-run homer off UK reliever Colton Cleary that was part of a five-run sixth that cut UK’s lead to 11-7.
But relievers Chris Machamer, Zach Pop and Logan Salow combined to retire 12 of the final 13 Louisville batters and secure the win.
The Cats belted out 14 hits, with Marshall going 3-for-4.
The Cats improved to 26-12 on the year and will look to carry their momentum into this weekend’s three-game series with No. 8 LSU, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Cliff Hagan Stadium. UK remains atop the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division with a 10-5 league record and will look to win its fifth SEC series of the year this weekend.
