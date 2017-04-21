Becker’s grand slam, Mahan’s career day power UK baseball past No. 8 LSU

Powered by career days at the plate from a pair of Cats, the No. 10 Kentucky baseball team knocked off No. 8 LSU 12-5 on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Luke Becker, who didn’t even start, had his first career multi-homer game while Riley Mahan had a career-high five hits.
Becker led off the fifth inning with a pinch-hit solo home run to give UK a 6-2 lead. He stayed in the game as the designated hitter and two innings later blew things open with a two-out grand slam to straightaway center field for an 11-3 advantage.
Not to be outdone by Becker, Mahan staged a hitter’s clinic. The junior second baseman went 5-for-5 with three RBI. He singled home Zach Reks to give Kentucky a 2-0 lead in the first inning then put the Cats ahead 3-2 with an RBI-double off the right-field wall in the third. His two-out single in the sixth brought home Reks and gave UK a 7-2 lead.
Kentucky’s 12 runs and 16 hits were both season highs by an opponent against LSU.
Starting pitcher Sean Hjelle (6-2) got the win for UK. The 6-foot-11 sophomore went six innings and allowed five hits and three runs while striking out three and walking five.
The Tigers tied it at 2-2 in the second as Greg Deichmann, Nick Coomes and Josh Smith all doubled before Hjelle retired the final two batters, stranding a pair of runners. Hjelle worked out of trouble on multiple occasions, inducing double plays in the fourth and fifth innings that ended LSU threats.
UK was hesitant to test Deichmann after his first at-bat. The junior right fielder entered Friday leading the Tigers with 12 home runs (second-most in the Southeastern Conference) and 45 RBI. Hjelle walked Deichmann intentionally in the third and fifth innings. Reliever Zack Thompson stayed well out of the strike zone as he walked Deichmann in the seventh.
Avoiding the slugger paid off for the Cats as LSU’s Jordan Romero went 0-for-5 and left five runners on base batting behind Deichmann in the five-hole.
Sitting on a 12-4 lead in the top of the ninth, Kentucky opted to attack Deichmann and he responded by smashing a leadoff homer to right-center field for the Tigers’ final run.
Kentucky improved to 27-12 on the year and 11-5 in the Southeastern Conference, maintaining a two-game lead in the Eastern Division. The second game of the doubleheader did not end in time to make the newspaper. UK has won its last two series against LSU and is looking to win its fifth SEC series of the season.
