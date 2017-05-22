Kentucky’s Mingione named SEC baseball Coach of the Year

Nick Mingione made quick believers out of his University of Kentucky baseball players upon taking over the Wildcats program last June.
He then spent his first season convincing the Southeastern Conference it was time to buy in as well.
Validation came Monday in the form of Mingione being voted the SEC’s 2017 Coach of the Year by his fellow league coaches.
Seven of Mingione’s players also received all-conference recognition Monday, including Sean Hjelle, who was named Pitcher of the Year.
Mingione, who replaced Gary Henderson after last season, led the Wildcats to a 38-18 overall record. UK finished 19-11 in the SEC, securing second place in the Eastern Division behind Florida.
Kentucky’s 38 wins are the most since the 2012 team won a school-record 45. That was also the last time a UK head man — Henderson — was named SEC Coach of the Year.
The 38 wins were the most ever for a first-year Kentucky head coach, and the 19 SEC wins were the second-most in school history, trailing only the 20 wins of 2006.
UK also defeated more ranked opponents in a season than ever before, going 17-12 vs. the top 25 and 4-4 against the top 10.
Non-conference highlights included sweeping a series against No. 23 UC Santa Barbara, defeating then-No. 2 Louisville and finishing the home portion of the non-league schedule undefeated.
The Southeastern Conference Tournament gets underway Tuesday at Hoover, Ala., with four first-round games. Kentucky, the No. 3 overall seed, joins the fray Wednesday. The Wildcats will take on the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 6 seed Vanderbilt and No. 11 South Carolina at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
Mingione arrived at Kentucky after eight seasons as an assistant to John Cohen at Mississippi State. Prior to that, Mingione spent two seasons on Cohen’s staff at Kentucky in 2006 and 2007.
Upon being hired as UK’s head coach, Mingione said, “This is an opportunity I’ve dreamed about for more than a decade. From the moment I first stepped foot on campus I knew it would be a place I could call home.”
Seven Cats honored
Sophomore right-hander Sean Hjelle was named SEC Pitcher of the Year on Monday.
Joining Hjelle on the All-SEC First Team were senior reliever Logan Salow and sophomore outfielder Tristan Pompey. Hjelle and Salow become the first UK pitchers to earn First Team honors since Chris Rusin in 2008 and only the third and fourth since 1979, joining Rusin and Scott Downs (1997).
UK junior infielder Riley Mahan, junior catcher Troy Squires and junior first baseman Evan White made the Second Team. White was voted to the All-SEC Defensive Team for the third consecutive season.
Junior left-handed pitcher Zach Logue was voted SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year, posting a 3.96 grade point average in chemical engineering.
Hjelle, from White Bear Lake, Minn., is the first UK player to win SEC Pitcher of the Year after going 9-2 with a 3.17 earned run average in 14 starts as the Wildcats’ Friday night starter. He was dominant in SEC play, going 7-1 with a 1.90 ERA. His nine wins this season moved him into a tie for sixth place on Kentucky’s single-season wins list. Hjelle has allowed one earned run or less in six of his last seven starts and has given up six or fewer hits in his last 12 starts.
Pompey, from Toronto, Ontario, led the conference with a .410 batting average in league games.
Salow, from Ashland, Ky., was dominant this season as the Cats’ closer. His 10 saves were the second most in a season in school history and SEC opponents hit just .136 against him.
All SEC
Awards
Player of the Year: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State
Pitcher of the Year: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Zach Logue, Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky
Teams
First Team
C: Grant Koch, Arkansas
1B: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State
2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
3B: Jordan Rodgers, Tennessee
SS: Ryan Gridley, Mississippi State
OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU
OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky
OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt
DH/UT: Michael Curry, Georgia
SP: Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt
SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky-x
SP: Alex Lange, LSU-x
RP: Logan Salow, Kentucky
Second Team
C: Troy Squires, Kentucky
1B: Evan White, Kentucky
2B: Riley Mahan, Kentucky
3B: Colby Bortles, Ole Miss
SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU-x
SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas-x
OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Chandler Taylor, Alabama
DH/UT: JJ Schwarz, Florida
SP: Alex Faedo, Florida
SP: Brady Singer, Florida
RP: Michael Byrne, Florida
All-Freshman Team
C: Hunter Coleman, Texas A&M
1B: Andre Lipcius, Tennessee
2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
3B: Josh Smith, LSU
SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia
OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina
OF: Zach Watson, LSU
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
DH/UT: Logan Foster, Texas A&M
SP: Ryan Rolison, Ole Miss
SP: Eric Walker, LSU
RP: T.J. Sikkema, Missouri
All-Defensive Team
C: Michael Papierski, LSU
1B: Evan White, Kentucky
2B: Deacon Liput, Florida
3B: Josh Smith, LSU
SS: Dalton Guthrie, Florida
OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt
OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
P: Brigham Hill, Texas A&M
x-Denotes a tie in the voting. Ties were not broken.
SEC Tournament
When: Tuesday-Sunday
Where: Hoover, Ala.
When Kentucky plays: 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday vs. winner of Tuesday’s game between Vanderbilt and South Carolina
UK’s game on TV: SEC Network
Comments