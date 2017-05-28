Kentucky outfielder Tristan Pompey rounded first base after hitting a double against Louisville on April 18.
Kentucky outfielder Tristan Pompey rounded first base after hitting a double against Louisville on April 18.
UK Baseball

May 28, 2017 8:36 PM

NCAA baseball’s 16 regional host teams include Kentucky and Louisville

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky’s baseball team will open NCAA Tournament play at home.

The Cats were announced as one of 16 regional host teams on Sunday night. The full NCAA field and UK’s overall seeding, plus the Cats’ three opponents in Lexington, will be announced at noon Monday on ESPN2.

The Louisville Cardinals were also among the regional host teams announced Sunday.

Kentucky (39-20) lost four of its last six games, which could keep the Cats from receiving a top-eight seeding. Those teams will be assured of hosting a super regional if they win their regional.

Kentucky finished second in the SEC East in the regular-season standings at 19-11. Florida (42-16, 21-9) won the East and LSU (43-17, 21-9) took the West.

LSU knocked off Arkansas 4-2 in Sunday’s SEC Tournament championship game in Hoover, Ala.

