Sean Hjelle sharp in second straight start as UK baseball routs Oakland

Sean Hjelle turned in his second straight stellar start and Kentucky’s baseball team rolled to a 10-1 win against Oakland on Friday at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Hjelle (2-0) pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings. He gave up one hit and no walks while striking out a career-high 13 batters for the Cats (5-1).
Hjelle, a junior who is 34th on MLB.com’s list of top draft prospects, also got the win in UK’s season opener against Wofford. He gave up one run on two hits with three strikeouts in six innings in that outing.
Troy Squires led the Cats at the plate against Oakland (1-5) with three RBI, including a run-scoring double in the second inning and a two-run single in the third.
T.J. Collett singled in a run in the second inning and added a solo home run, in the sixth. It was the third home run of the season for Collett, who now has nine RBI.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Next game
Oakland at Kentucky
1 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network Plus, WLAP-AM 630)
