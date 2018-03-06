Cats’ bats red-hot again as 8-run inning leads to rout of EKU

Another game, another double-digit scoring performance for the sixth-ranked Kentucky baseball team’s offense.
Eastern Kentucky kept Tuesday’s game close for awhile by trimming a 5-0 UK second-inning lead down to 5-4 in the top of the fifth. And it was 6-5 in the sixth.
But the Cats answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and eight more in the seventh in a 16-5 win at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Kentucky (12-1), which has won eight straight games, has scored 10 or more runs in six of those. The Cats totaled 15 hits, including three home runs and five doubles, and took advantage of seven walks and one error in defeating the Colonels.
Luke Heyer’s grand slam highlighted UK’s eight-run inning, and he finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Heyer was named the NCBWA National Player of the Week earlier in the day.
Troy Squires was 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBI, and T.J. Collett hit his seventh home run in the past nine games. Kole Cottam also homered for the Cats.
Daniel Harper started and pitched five innings to earn his first collegiate win. He gave up four runs, all earned, on six hits with no walks. He had three strikeouts.
Cornell Nixon and Chris Botsoe both knocked in two runs for the Colonels (5-7).
Softball
Bethany Todd, a freshman out of Woodford County, made her first career start for Kentucky. She pitched three innings and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in the Cats’ 4-1 win against SIU Edwardsville at John Cropp Stadium. Abbey Cheek hit her team-leading seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning. Kentucky (15-3) has won 10 straight games.
Next games
Northern Kentucky at Kentucky: 4 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network Plus, WBUL 98.5)
Eastern Kentucky at East Tennessee State: 4 p.m. Wednesday
