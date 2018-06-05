Kentucky pitcher could become tallest player in majors. His new team is banking on it.

The San Francisco Giants think they’ve found something unique in University of Kentucky pitcher Sean Hjelle.
The Giants selected the 6-foot-11 UK junior with their second-round pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday night, using the No. 45 overall selection.
"We like the way he handles himself," said John Barr, the Giants’ scouting director. "He doesn't look like a 6-foot-10 or 6-foot-11 pitcher because he moves so well. You expect him to be a little more gawky or something, but he actually moves his feet and he has a feel. He throws strikes. We see him being a starter in the big leagues."
Barr doesn’t think it will take long for the 21-year-old right-hander to get there, which was part of the strategy in the Giants drafting him. San Francisco chose another college player, Georgia Tech junior catcher Joey Bart, with its first pick Monday, No. 2 overall.
"We're ecstatic to be able to get two guys who can contribute to the Giants in the near future," Barr said.
The Giants have been a dominant franchise in recent seasons, winning World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. San Francisco entered Tuesday 30-30 this season, in third place in the National League West Division and 1 ½ games out of first place. They felt fortunate to land a pitcher of Hjelle’s caliber.
"That was a waiting game to see if he was going to make it to us," Barr said.
Hjelle was the first UK player selected in this year’s draft. More selections were expected Tuesday when rounds three through 10 unfolded. The draft concludes with rounds 11-40 on Wednesday.
If Hjelle makes it to the big leagues, he will join former Morehead State star Jon Rauch, who also stood 6-foot-11, as the tallest major leaguers in history. Rauch pitched for seven teams during a 12-year MLB career that ended in 2013.
Hjelle finished his three seasons at Kentucky with a 22-10 record, ranking fifth on the school’s all-time wins list. He finished ninth in career strikeouts with 222.
In 15 appearances in 2018, Hjelle went 7-5 with a 3.44 earned-run average, striking out 91 and walking just 22 hitters in 99 1/3 innings. Opponents hit just .232 against him this season and .242 for his career.
Hjelle’s most dominant campaign came in 2017 when he was named Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year after going 7-1 with a 1.90 ERA against league competition. He was 11-4 overall that season with a 3.89 ERA.
